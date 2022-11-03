Read full article on original website
kniakrls.com
Harv Sprafka Promotes Knoxville through Local Business Spotlight
Former Knoxville mayor Harv Sprafka is pointing out that Knoxville has a lot more to offer than meets the eye. Sprakfka started Local Business Spotlight to show people what the community has to offer. The Local Business Spotlight can be found on Facebook at How Can We Help Knoxville?. Sprafka...
kniakrls.com
Virginia Wheeldon
Funeral Services for Virginia Wheeldon, age 83 of Pleasantville, will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Warren County Genealogical Society, Box 151 Indianola, IA 50125, the Iowa Genealogical Society, 628 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309 or Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Kerstmarkt to Return December 1st through 3rd
A highlight of the holiday season in Pella is returning after its debut in 2021. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Kerstmarkt Dutch Christmas Market is returning December 1st through the 3rd on the Molengracht. She says after its warm reception last winter, there will be expansion of the vendors available and food trucks along East 1st Street as part of the celebration.
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Downtown Square Sidewalk Care Recommendations
With the cold weather and precipitation of winter almost here and the downtown square fully open, the City of Indianola wants to remind residents on or near the downtown Indianola square to take special care of the new sidewalks. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the city wants to remind all property/business owners of their responsibility to care for sidewalks adjacent to your buildings, including any repair/reconstruction that may be necessary that does not arise from the fault of the contractor.
kniakrls.com
Pella High School Band Craft and Vendor Show Coming Saturday
Those looking to start holiday shopping can do so while supporting Iowa’s premiere marching band. The Marching Dutch are hosting the annual Pella High School Band Parent Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, November 12th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pella High Gymnasium. There will be more than 100 craft and service vendors on site. All proceeds benefit the Marching Dutch Uniform Account.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council
The Knoxville City Council met Monday. On the agenda was a public hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the VA District – Phase 1 Improvements Project. The council discussed approving a resolution on contract, bonds, and certificate of insurance for the VA...
kniakrls.com
Joyce Thompson
Funeral services for Joyce Thompson, of Pella, will be held on Wednesday, November 9 at 11 am at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home of Pella. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 10 am. Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Highway 65/69 Inside Lanes Maintenance Today
The City of Indianola will be performing median maintenance on Highway 65/69 throughout the day today, which will possibly cause delays. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News the maintenance will cause the inside lanes to be closed, and the city urges caution and patience to all commuters during the construction time. The work is weather-dependent, so is subject to change if necessary. The inside lanes will be closed on Tuesday from 6am to 4pm.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Approves Amended Fireworks Ordinance
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday. The council approved an ordinance amending the use of fireworks within city limits, limiting the use of fireworks to July 3rd and 4th, in addition to New Year’s Eve, instead of an outright ban. The council also approved an appointment...
kniakrls.com
Election Day Has Arrived
Today is election day as America goes to the polls. In statewide races, in the Senate race Democratic candidate Admiral Michael Franken is challenging Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley. In the first district race for the House of Representatives, Christina Bohannan, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Running for...
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Meet in Work Session Today
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will discuss Greenfield Plaza Storm Sewer Improvements, hold discussions regarding a transfer of jurisdiction along US 65/69 north of Indianola, website ADA compliance, space, maintenance, trees, and a door replacement at the County Administration Building. The work session begins at 9am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
kniakrls.com
Board of Supervisors to Meet Tuesday
The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, November 8th at 9 a.m. The board will discuss Marion County employee salary adjustments. A complete list is available in the Human Resource Office. Also on the agenda are Board of Supervisor updates.
kniakrls.com
Students, Families Encouraged to Learn About Work-Based Learning
National Apprenticeship Week is coming up November 14-20 and the WorkSMART Connector — a collaboration of local employers, educators and students will come together for two events. Students from schools throughout the area, and their families, are invited to attend and learn more about local work-based learning opportunities (including apprenticeships) in welding, engineering tech, patient care, hospitality (culinary, tourism and events), construction, IT and early childhood education on November 14 at Pella High School’s Auditorium and November 17 at Weiler Manufacturing, both at 6:30 p.m. Current and past participants in the program and their employers will share their experience with the program and answer questions. Discussion will also focus on:
kniakrls.com
Contested Races on Ballot Today for Marion County Voters
There will be key contested races for many voters in Marion County to consider during today’s general election. Incumbent State Senator Ken Rozenboom is running for the new open seat in Senate District 14 against Democrat Tyler Stewart, a teacher from Newton. Find an interview with both facing off about the issues most important in the Iowa Legislature at here.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Football Senior Class Helped Build Program
After losing several key contributors and a large senior class in 2021, the Indianola football team came into 2022 with a lot of unknowns coming off of a quarterfinal appearance in class 4A. The Indians had to rebuild nearly the entire defense, with only several players having varsity experience, and a lot of the new players were seniors who mostly played junior varsity in their junior seasons.
kniakrls.com
Midterm Election Day Tuesday
Election day is Tuesday. Early voting is available at the county auditor’s office tomorrow, and the Warren County Auditor’s Office has released an absentee voting FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) information sheet, which details information voters will need if they decide to vote by absentee ballot through the mail. The FAQ reviews requesting a ballot from the auditor’s office, the safety of voting through the mail, new curbside voting that is available, and what to expect if you vote in-person on election day.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Board of Supervisors Expansion on Ballot Today
In addition to selecting candidates to serve at the local, statewide, and national level, Warren County voters will decide on whether the Warren County Board of Supervisors will grow from three to five members that will take place beginning in 2025. Board Chair Aaron DeKock tells KNIA News as Warren County has grown, he wants to put it out to the voters to decide how they want their board to represent them.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Wrestling Program Debut
The first ever Simpson College women’s wrestling team event took place over the weekend, as Storm athlete Jenna Joseph led the team with a third place finish. Joseph went 4-1 in the 170lb bracket, winning via a pin for the first program victory. Other winners for the Storm included Kari German at 123lbs, Kyla Pattillo at 136lbs, and Kyla Revels at 191lbs. The Storm will next wrestle at Waldorf on Saturday to continue their inaugural season.
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
