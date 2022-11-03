ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel’s PM concedes defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu in this week’s election – as the nation prepares for its most right-wing government

By Sukhmani Sethi For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Benjamin Netanyahu has made a comeback in this week's Israeli election to reclaim the premiership with a comfortable majority backed by far-right allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office says he has conceded defeat to former Prime Minister Netanyahu in this week's election.

The return of Benjamin Netanyahu points towards the country's most right-wing government in history when he takes power, likely in the coming weeks.

A statement said Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and has instructed his office to prepare an organized transition of power.

'The state of Israel comes before any political consideration,' Lapid said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15i5ni_0ixYbUY900
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office says he has conceded defeat to former Prime Minister Netanyahu in this week's election

'I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.'

Lapid, who served as interim prime minister for the past four months, made the announcement after a near-final vote count showed Netanyahu securing a parliamentary majority. Final results were expected later Thursday.

The likelihood of a surprise victory by Lapid was small, and members of Netanyahu's expected coalition were already jockeying for portfolios in what will be Israel's most right-wing government.

Israel held its fifth election in four years on Tuesday, a protracted political crisis that saw voters divided over Netanyahu's fitness to serve while on trial for corruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ufq0x_0ixYbUY900
Members of Netanyahu's expected coalition were already jockeying for portfolios in what will be Israel's most right-wing government

Some 90% of ballots were counted by Thursday morning and final results could come later in the day.

Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies have secured 64 seats in Israel's 120-seat parliament, or Knesset.

His opponents in the current coalition, led by caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, have won 51 seats.

Netanyahu's win and comfortable majority puts an end to Israel's political instability, for now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E77yR_0ixYbUY900
Netanyahu's top partner in the government is expected to be the far-right Religious Zionism party, whose main candidate, Itamar Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi 

But it leaves Israelis split over their leadership and over the values that define their state: Jewish or democratic.

Netanyahu's top partner in the government is expected to be the far-right Religious Zionism party, whose main candidate, Itamar Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi, says he wants to end Palestinian autonomy in parts of the West Bank and until recently hung a photo in his home of Baruch Goldstein, an American-Israeli who killed 29 Palestinians in a West Bank shooting attack in 1993.

Ben-Gvir, who promises to deport Arab legislators, says he wants to be named head of the ministry that is in charge of the police.

Religious Zionism has promised to enact changes to Israeli law that could make Netanyahu's legal woes disappear and, along with other nationalist allies, they want to weaken the independence of the judiciary and concentrate more power in the hands of lawmakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhCtw_0ixYbUY900
Netanyahu's win and comfortable majority puts an end to Israel's political instability, for now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJfWF_0ixYbUY900
Israel held its fifth election in four years on Tuesday, a protracted political crisis that saw voters divided over Netanyahu's fitness to serve while on trial for corruption

The party's leader, Bezalel Smotrich, a West Bank settler who has made anti-Arab remarks, has his sights set on the Defense Ministry, what would make him the overseer of the military and Israel's West Bank military occupation.

As the votes were being counted, Israeli-Palestinian violence was flaring, with at least four Palestinians killed in separate incidents, and an Israeli police officer wounded lightly in a stabbing.

Ben-Gvir used the incidents to promise a tougher approach to Palestinian attackers once he enters government.

'The time has come to restore security to the streets,' he tweeted. 'The time has come for a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack to be taken out!'

The surging power of Israel's right wing came at the expense of its left flank.

The Labor party, once a mainstream fixture of Israeli politics and which supports Palestinian statehood, was teetering just above the electoral threshold.

As vote counting neared an end, the anti-occupation Meretz appeared headed for political exile for the first time since it was founded in the 1990s.

Meretz's leader, Zehava Galon, released a video late Thursday conceding the party would not be in the next parliament. 'This is a disaster for Meretz, a disaster for the country and yes, a disaster for me,' she said.

After the results are formally announced, Israel's ceremonial president taps one candidate, usually from the largest party, to form a government.

They then have four weeks to do so. Netanyahu is likely to wrap up talks within that time, but Religious Zionism is expected to drive a hard bargain for its support.

The polarizing Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, was ousted in 2021 after 12 consecutive years in power by an ideologically-diverse coalition that included for the first time in Israel's history a small Arab party. The coalition collapsed in the spring over infighting.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving wealthy associates and media moguls. He denies wrongdoing, seeing the trial as a witch hunt against him orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased judicial system.

