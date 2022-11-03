Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
indiantownfl.gov
Subtropical Storm Nicole Advisories / Updates
Martin County is under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning, which means that these hazardous conditions are possible within 36 hours. Monday, November 7, 2022, 7 p.m. The National Hurricane Center predicts that Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a significant threat to Florida’s East Coast. The State of Florida has issued a State of Emergency for numerous counties including Martin County.
indiantownfl.gov
Hurricane Warning Issued for Martin County. Click for Info.
The National Hurricane Center is issuing hurricane warnings for the east coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Hallandale Beach in response to TS Nicole. This means we could see such winds within 36 hours. The storm winds are currently at 50 mph and winds extend outward for 380 miles. This is a big storm and it is forecasted to strengthen as it approaches landfall. There will be heavy rainfall across the SE US later this week.
indiantownfl.gov
Hurricane Warning Issued for Martin County and for Lake Okeechobee.
The National Hurricane Center is issuing hurricane watches for the east coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Hallandale Beach and for Lake Okeechobee in response to TS Nicole. This means we could see such winds within 36 hours. The storm winds are currently at 40 mph and winds extend outward for 275 miles. This is a big storm and it is forecasted to strengthen as it approaches landfall. There will be heavy rainfall across the SE US later this week.
Comments / 0