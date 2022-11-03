The National Hurricane Center is issuing hurricane watches for the east coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Hallandale Beach and for Lake Okeechobee in response to TS Nicole. This means we could see such winds within 36 hours. The storm winds are currently at 40 mph and winds extend outward for 275 miles. This is a big storm and it is forecasted to strengthen as it approaches landfall. There will be heavy rainfall across the SE US later this week.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO