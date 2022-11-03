ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

fourstateshomepage.com

Candidates for highest offices in Kansas stop in Pittsburg

The Republican candidates for Kansas Governor and Lieutenant Governor deliver their final campaign message: "Get out and vote" PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Republican candidates for Kansas Governor and Lieutenant Governor made several stops across the Sunflower state today (11/7). Their final campaign stop this evening: Pittsburg. Republicans Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer made four campaign stops across Eastern Kansas today, with just hours to go until the polls open for Tuesday’s midterm election. The final campaign stop for the Kansas governor’s race was at the Crawford County Republican Party Office in Pittsburg.
PITTSBURG, KS
WIBW

Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt and running mate Katie Sawyer were on the campaign trail Monday the day before election day making stops in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita and Pittsburg. The Schmidt campaign was joined by Attorney General hopeful Kris Kobach, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner and Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab all urging voters to hit the polls Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Investors in Derby business involved in alleged Ponzi scheme speak out

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme in Kansas are coming forward to KAKE News. A judge ordered a restraining order against the financial group in Derby, accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of investments from investors in 15 different states, including Kansas. The Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have both filed civil suits against the company - Premier Global Corporation - and several defendants including its manager, Steven Parish.
DERBY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP mailers push ‘patently absurd’ crime narrative, teachers union says

TOPEKA — GOP mailers flooding Kansas mailboxes across the state in the last push before Election Day are focusing on crime. Some Kansans have called the mailer contents blatant lies and a form of fear mongering that follows national GOP election tactics. Republican candidates have accused Democratic opponents of wanting to defund the police and […] The post Kansas GOP mailers push ‘patently absurd’ crime narrative, teachers union says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program

TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Labette County Inmate is Found Dead

A Labette County inmate is found dead. Yesterday morning around 9:50am, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered unresponsive by his cellmates in the Labette County Detention Center. Jones had suffered an apparent self-inflicted injury. CPR was initiated and EMS was contacted. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Nearly $16 million headed to Kansas broadband providers for expansions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $16 million will head to Kansas broadband providers to expand internet access. On Friday, Nov. 4, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that $15.7 million will be awarded to seven providers that bring high-speed broadband services to underserved, economically distressed and low-population areas in the Sunflower State. She said this is the first of three rounds of awards from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program.
KANSAS STATE

