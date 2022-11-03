Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Overview of Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Therapy Trials for ALL, AML, and NHL
Nitin Jain, MD, discusses clinical trials investigating allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. Nitin Jain, MD, associate professor in the department of leukemia, division of cancer medicine, at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses clinical trials investigating allogeneic...
targetedonc.com
Frontline Pembrolizumab Monotherapy Continues to Elicit Clinical Benefit vs Chemo in NSCLC
Five-year data from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 shows that patients with non–small cell lung cancer without EGFR/ALK alterations continue to elicit durable benefit with pembrolizumab monotherapy vs chemotherapy. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) monotherapy given in the first-line setting continued to demonstrate durable clinical benefit vs chemotherapy in patients with PD-L1–positive, locally...
targetedonc.com
Tivozanib Maintain PFS Benefit VS Sorafenib in R/R Renal Cell Carcinoma
Results presented at the 2022 International Kidney Cancer Symposium show tivozanib continues to demonstrate progression-free survival benefit over sorafenib in relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma. Further progression-free survival benefit with tivozanib (Fotivda) compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) in patients with relapsed/refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who received 2 or 3...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Salgia Looks at Testing and Treatment for NSCLC With EGFR Exon 20 Insertions
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ravi Salgia, MD, PhD, discussed with participants their approach to molecular testing and treatment of a patient diagnosed with non–small cell lung cancer. SALGIA: What would you do in terms of this patient, now that you have all this information?. WATSON: I...
targetedonc.com
Milademetan Shows Promise for Patients With Advanced MDM2-Mutated Solid Tumors
The interim analysis of the phase 2 MANTRA-2 trial of milademetan, an MDM2 inhibitor, has demonstrated promising safety and activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. The trial will continue enrolling patients. Preliminary data from the phase 2 MANTRA-2 trial (NCT05012397) of milademetan (RAIN-32) in patients with MDM2-amplified advanced solid...
targetedonc.com
Westin Discusses the Evidence for Using New Therapies in R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Jason Westin, MD, discussed recent clinical trial data for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse B-cell lymphoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What therapies do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for patients with DLBCL who have relapsed within 12 months or who have primary-refractory disease?
targetedonc.com
Patients With Endometrial Cancer Have Greater Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Patients with endometrial cancer were more likely to have cardiovascular disease before and after their cancer diagnosis compared with patients without cancer. A higher prevalence of cardiovascular disease was observed in patients with endometrial cancer compared with those without a cancer diagnosis. The management of pre-existing and new cardiovascular disease may be required for women with endometrial cancer, according to research published in Gynecologic Oncology.1.
targetedonc.com
MEDIOLA Highlights Importance of BRCA Testing in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Susana K. Banerjee, PhD, further discussed the updated results of the MEDIOLA trial and the implications of these findings. The combination of olaparib (Lynparza) and durvalumab (Imfinzi), and olaparib plus durvalumab and bevacizumab (Avastin) was well tolerated in patients with non-germline BRCA-mutated platinum sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, according to findings from the phase 1/2 MEDIOLA trial (NCT02734004).1.
targetedonc.com
The Role of Neoadjuvant Chemoimmunotherapy in Stage I TNBC
Keerthi Gogineni, MD, MSHP, discusses the use of preoperative chemoimmunotherapy in patients with stage I triple negative breast cancer. Keerthi Gogineni, MD, MSHP, associate professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, associate director, Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship Program, and co-vice chair of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine, and director for Education of Fellows and Residents at Grady Health System, discusses the use of preoperative chemoimmunotherapy in patients with stage I triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
targetedonc.com
Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Upholds Efficacy Vs Sunitinib in Frontline Advanced RCC Vs Sunitinib
After approximately 33 months of extended follow-up in the CLEAR study, investigators say lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab should be considered a standard of care option for frontline advanced renal cell carcinoma. The combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed continued advantage in progression-free survival (PFS), overall response (OS), and objective...
targetedonc.com
Risk Assessment and Treatment Approaches for Myelofibrosis
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Pankit Vachhani, MD, discussed with participants how to assess risk and begin treatment for myelofibrosis. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. CASE SUMMARY. A 68-year-old woman presented to her physician with symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain lasting...
targetedonc.com
Standard Strategies for First-Line Renal Cell Carcinoma
Yousef Zakharia, MD, discussed standard first-line treatment for renal cell carcinaoma. Yousef Zakharia, MD, a medical oncologist and clinical associate professor of internal medicine-hematology, oncology, and blood and marrow transplantation in the Department of Internal Medicine at University of Iowa Health Care, discusses standard treatment for renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
targetedonc.com
Treatment Possibilities for R/R Multiple Myeloma After BCMA-Directed CAR T-Cell Therapy
Retrospective real-world evidence shows that patients who relapse after B-cell maturation antigen chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy may have multiple treatment options, including salvage therapy and T-cell engagers. Real-world research hints that patients with multiple myeloma who relapse after B-cell maturation antigen chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy may benefit...
