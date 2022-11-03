Read full article on original website
Dylan Carter Completes Sprint Trifecta En Route to Overall World Cup Crown
SCM (25 meters) Dylan Carter completed his sprint trifecta with his third Triple Crown — and ninth gold medal in nine races at this year’s World Cup series — in the 50 butterfly on Saturday night in Indianapolis. Carter clocked a time of 21.99, just .01 seconds...
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record by Six Seconds in 800 SCM Free
SCM (25 meters) Summer McIntosh lowered her Canadian record in the women’s 800 SCM freestyle by more than six seconds with her runner-up finish behind new world record holder Katie Ledecky on the last night of the World Cup series in Indianapolis. WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT...
17-Year-Old Ilya Kharun Cracks Canadian Record in SCM 50 Fly with a 22.47
SCM (25 meters) World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018/Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 2021. World Jr Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS), 2020. World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018. US Open Record: 22.06, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019. PODIUM:. Dylan Carter (TTO) – 21.99 US Open. Chad Le Clos (RSA)...
Watch Katie Ledecky Take Down the 800 Free SCM World Record (Race Video)
SCM (25 meters) American distance star Katie Ledecky crushed the 800 SCM free world record on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis by nearly two seconds. At one point in the race, Ledecky was about three seconds ahead of the world record line but she ultimately touched the wall at 7:57.42. She beat the previous mark set by Spanish Olympian Mireia Belmonte at the 2013 FINA World Championships in Barcelona.
Women’s Water Polo: Spain Edges Hungary for World League Title; USA Takes Bronze
Spain won a nail-biting penalty shootout 8-7 to defeat Hungary 19-18 for a debut title in the FINA Women’s Water Polo World League final on Sunday. Most Valuable Player: Rita Keszthelyi (HUN). Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Martina Terre (ESP). Classification 1-2 SPAIN 19 HUNGARY 18 in penalty shootout (FT:...
Matsumoto Hits 1:45.88 200 Free At JPN Professional Championships
LCM (50m) Several of Japan’s biggest stars were in the pool over the weekend contesting the 5th Japan Professional Swimming Championships. Japan’s roster for Melbourne has already been announced, which means these Championships offered an additional opportunity to get some racing in one month out. 32-year-old Ryosuke Irie...
World Champs Medalist Holly Barratt Retires From Competitive Swimming
World Championships medalist Holly Barratt announced her retirement from the sport following the completion of the 2022 World Cup. Australian national teamer Holly Barratt has retired from swimming. The 34-year-old sprint specialist announced her retirement shortly after competing at the 2022 World Cup in Indianapolis. Holly Barratt represented Australia for...
Giulia Rossi-Bene Sets French Age Record on Final Day of French SC Championships
SCM (25m), Prelims/Finals. Selection procedures (google translate to English) The final day of the 2022 French Elite SC Championships saw more great racing, as the selections for the 2022 SC World Championship team are rounded out. Belgium’s Florine Gaspard won the women’s 100 IM in 59.88, outpacing the field by...
Noe Ponti Breaks a Meet Record, Swims 2 Personal Bests on Day 1 in Bolzano
SCM (25 meters) While the 2022 Alto Adige Swim Meet is taking place in Bolzano, Italy, the event is taking on a very international flavor, led by Swiss swimmer Noe Ponti. In total, there are 37 teams from 12 countries represented at the competition. Bolzano is located in northern Italy,...
Lorenzo Mora Breaks His 2nd Italian Record in 2 Days at Nico Sapio
SCM (25 meters), timed finals. Lorenzo Mora broke his 2nd Italian Record in as many days on Saturday at the 48th annual Nico Sapio Trophy. The 24-year old swam a 49.37 in Saturday’s evening session. That swim broke the Italian Record of 49.62 that was set two weeks ago at the Berlin stop of the World Cup tour. His previous personal best was a 49.93 done at the 2021 World Short Course Championships.
Alexa Reyna Downs 1500 French Age Record for 17-year-olds
In a time trial yesterday afternoon, Alexa Reyna took down the French record in the 1500 for 17-year-olds with a time of 16:02.61 Current photo via Alexa Reyna. French native Alexa Reyna demolished the French Age Record for 17-year-old girls in the 1500m freestyle in a time trial yesterday afternoon in Indianapolis. Reyna raced alongside US Olympian Katie Grimes to stop the clock at 16:02.61. Her swim was almost 16 seconds faster than the previous record from 2016, held by Margaux Bernard. The swim is about a four second drop from her previous best time of 16:06.55.
2022 FINA World Cup – Indianapolis: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25 meters) It’s the last session of finals in Indianapolis, which also marks the last session of the 2022 FINA World Cup. There’s a $100,000 bonus on the line tonight for the overall winners of the series, as well as a few more Triple Crowns still up for grabs.
2022 FINA World Cup Me Likith SP Ne Break Kiya 2 National Record
SCM (25 meters) Indianapolis Mei Chal Rhi FINA World Cup Series Me Likhit SP Ne 2 SCM National Records Break Kiye Hai And Ye Unhone 100m Breast And 50m Breast Me Kiya Hai. Likith Ne FINA World Cup Series Me Breaststroke Ke 2 Hi Event Me Participate Kiya Aur Dono Hi Event Me National Records Ko Break Kiya.
Two-Time British Olympian Molly Renshaw Retires from Swimming
26-year old Molly Renshaw has retired from competitive swimming, less than two years after breaking three British Records. Archive photo via Georgie Kerr, British Swimming. Three-time European champion and 2016 World Champion swimmer Molly Renshaw has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. The 26-year old native of England represented Great...
Siobhan Haughey Sets New US Open Record En Route to 100 Free Triple Crown – 51.00
SCM (25 meters) World Cup Record:50.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017. With her 51.00 winning time in the 100 free on the last night of the 2022 FINA World Cup, Siobhan Haughey earned both a US Open record and her second Triple Crown. Haughey won both the 100 and 200 freestyle at all three stops on the World Cup Circuit, earning herself a $10,000 bonus for each sweep.
Bella Sims World Cup Me 12 Minutes Mei Hi Break Kiya Two World Junior Records
Nevada Standout Ke In 17-Year-Old Sandpipers Ne Ek Hi Event Mei 2 World Junior Records Ko Break Kiya Indianapolis Mei Chal Rahe World Cup Mei. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Friday Night Ko Twelve Minutes Ka Rest Hi Kaafi Tha Bella Sims Ke Liye. Nevada Standout Ke In 17-Year-Old...
Guwahati Me Hogi 22nd National Para Swimming Championship – Indian Swimming News
22nd National Para Swimming Championship Gueahati Ke Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex Mei November 11 Se Start Hone Wali Hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 22nd National Para Swimming Championship Gueahati Ke Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex Mei November 11 Se Start Hone Wali Hai. Two-Day Meet Ko Paralympic Association Of Assam, Udyachal & Sneha Bhandan Ke Saath Organized Karne Wala Hai.
Laon Kim Resets Three Canadian 13-14 NAG Records At Odlum Brown Colleges Cup
SCM (25 meters) Competing against a field primarily made up of university swimmers, 14-year-old Laon Kim put on an incredibly impressive display over the weekend at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup in Vancouver. Kim, who was competing for the BC All-Star squad (TBC) made up of club swimmers, took massive...
World Cup Ki Opening Night Me Javier Acevedo Ne Break Kiya 2 Canadian Record
SCM (25 meters) Javier Acevedo Ne Indianapolis Mei Chal Rhi Fina World Cup Series Stop Ke Opening Night Mei Hi Do Aur Canadian Records Ko Break Kiya. Ontario Ke In 24-Year-Old Swimmer Ne Evening Ki Shuruwat Ki Men’s 200 Back Final Mei 1:50 Time Clock Kr Ke Aur Aisa Krne Wale Wo Apne Nation Ke First Swimmer Bann Gye Hai. Iske Baad Unhone Men’s 100m IM Ke Final Mei Ek Aur National Record Set Kiya. Is Year Hui World Cup Series Ke Dauran Acevedo Ne Ab Four Canadian Standards Ko Lowered Kiya Aur Eight National Records Bhi Jeete.
Cody Simpson Nominated for GQ Australia Sportsman of the Year
A Pop star-turned-Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Cody Simpson has been nominated for a prestigious men's lifestyle magazine award in Australia. Archive photo via Speedo. Australian swimmer and pop singer Cody Simpson has been nominated for GQ Australia’s Sportsman of the Year award. The award returns in 2022 after a two-year hiatus driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
