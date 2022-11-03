Tom Brady says it was important to keep himself “anonymous” in his Halloween costume this year after finalising his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.On his Instagram Tuesday morning, the 45-year-old football player shared a photo of himself dressed up as the Grim Reaper, with a hoodie on that covered his face. He could also be seen posing with his and Bündchen’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine. During an episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, which aired on Monday, the quarterback opened up about his Halloween plans.“We got...

7 DAYS AGO