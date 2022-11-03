Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Post Register
Boise Police looking for runaway 12-year-old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are looking for Stacie, 12, who they believe ran away from home. They said she was last seen at Albertsons on State and Glenwood at 5 p.m. on Monday. She was wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is...
Nampa mayor: trying to control growth 'like holding your hand under a waterfall'
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa is Idaho's third-largest city. Since 2000, its population has more than doubled -- from fewer than 52,000 in 2000 to more than 106,000 in 2021, according to data and estimates from the U.S. Census and COMPASS. It's a pace that Mayor Debbie Kling says is...
City of Nampa installs its Christmas tree
NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's Christmas tree was erected in front of the Nampa Train Depot around noon on Monday. The tree was transported and installed without incident, although the weather was a concern earlier in the day. The installation of the tree was the first step in preparations for Nampa's Christmas Tree Lighting event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. at 5:15 p.m.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: Multiple accidents on I-84 eastbound near Eagle
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are multiple crashes reported on I-84 eastbound near Eagle heading toward the connector and Boise. CBS2 will update this story when more information is released.
Have a Fourth Grader? You Get a Free Christmas Tree in Idaho This Year!
When it comes to the family Christmas tree is your family Team Real Tree or Team Fake Tree? If you're #TeamRealTree all the way and happen to have a fourth grader, your tree could be free this year!. What's interesting about #TeamRealTree is that it has its own subdivisions. There...
multifamilybiz.com
Hamilton Zanze Completes Disposition of 171-Unit Selway Apartment Community Located in Meridian Submarket of Boise, Idaho
BOISE, ID - San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze announced the sale of Selway Apartments in Meridian, Idaho. The firm purchased the property. The sale of Selway Apartments represents the firm's ninth disposition of 2022. "Selway was right down the fairway for Hamilton Zanze. Its size, vintage, and...
Post Register
Don't Shoot! That might not be the trophy bull you think it is
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fish and Game conservation officers regularly deploy "artificial simulated animals" (ASA) during the hunting season to catch law-breakers. ASAs are typically used in areas where the temptation to hunt from the road or a vehicle might cause some hunters to be tempted to break the law.
Caldwell police officers injured while arresting 'known gang members'
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with Caldwell Police were injured while arresting two individuals known to the department as "gang members," a news release said Saturday. Police said the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with three people inside on Specht Avenue in Caldwell. According to Caldwell Police, a boy was arrested for possession of a firearm and an additional misdemeanor charge.
Post Register
Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
This Boise Drive-Thru Is Causing Late Night Traffic Problems
What is going on Broadway Avenue late at night and why is there a traffic jam? It makes no sense--and we're trying to get to the bottom of it. If you aren't driving around late at night--especially up and down Boise's Broadway Avenue, near Boise State's campus, you may have no idea that this issue is even going on. What night owls are experiencing, however, is total chaos on Broadway once the sun is down--and it's stemming from ONE fast food restaurant.
Post Register
Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
Idaho gas prices drop a few pennies; diesel keeps rising
BOISE, Idaho — During the first week of November, average gasoline prices around Idaho have fallen by less than a nickel per gallon of regular unleaded, and the average for Boise dropped by less than two cents. The price of diesel, however, continued to go up. The statewide Idaho...
Boise Police looking for suspect in armed robbery on Fairview
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect after a man entered a business on West Fairview Avenue and demanded money around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police said officers secured the area and began searching for the suspect after responding to the report in...
Wilder Police Department looking for vulnerable adult
WILDER, Idaho — The Wilder Police Department is looking for Gail R. Burnett who was last seen in Greenleaf, Idaho, around 1:45 p.m. She is a vulnerable adult and may be headed to Lewiston or Julietta, Idaho. Burnett is 5 feet 3 inches tall, has blue eyes and white...
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school
Authorities say an Idaho high school student died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while walking near the school. The post Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school appeared first on Local News 8.
Former Meridian bus driver sentenced for injury to a child, stemming from 2021 incident
BOISE, Idaho — A former school bus driver will spend 180 days in jail and serve 10 years of probation after he was convicted of injury to a child Friday, for an incident caught on camera in 2021. Leroy Morris, 81, was originally charged with two counts of lewd...
Missing Idaho woman located safely
WILDER, Idaho — Update: Idaho State Police said the missing vulnerable adult Wilder Police were searching for was located safely Wednesday.
idahoednews.org
West Ada locks all doors — all day, every day
When it comes to school shootings, a locked classroom door has never breached. That fact from local law enforcement is part of what drove West Ada School District to adopt a new policy this school year: All teachers lock their classroom doors – all day, every day. It’s a...
Comments / 0