What is going on Broadway Avenue late at night and why is there a traffic jam? It makes no sense--and we're trying to get to the bottom of it. If you aren't driving around late at night--especially up and down Boise's Broadway Avenue, near Boise State's campus, you may have no idea that this issue is even going on. What night owls are experiencing, however, is total chaos on Broadway once the sun is down--and it's stemming from ONE fast food restaurant.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO