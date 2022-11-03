ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Boise Police looking for runaway 12-year-old girl

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are looking for Stacie, 12, who they believe ran away from home. They said she was last seen at Albertsons on State and Glenwood at 5 p.m. on Monday. She was wearing a beige peacoat-style jacket, blue jeans and white Vans. She is...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Nampa installs its Christmas tree

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa's Christmas tree was erected in front of the Nampa Train Depot around noon on Monday. The tree was transported and installed without incident, although the weather was a concern earlier in the day. The installation of the tree was the first step in preparations for Nampa's Christmas Tree Lighting event, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. at 5:15 p.m.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Don't Shoot! That might not be the trophy bull you think it is

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fish and Game conservation officers regularly deploy "artificial simulated animals" (ASA) during the hunting season to catch law-breakers. ASAs are typically used in areas where the temptation to hunt from the road or a vehicle might cause some hunters to be tempted to break the law.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell police officers injured while arresting 'known gang members'

BOISE, Idaho — Officers with Caldwell Police were injured while arresting two individuals known to the department as "gang members," a news release said Saturday. Police said the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with three people inside on Specht Avenue in Caldwell. According to Caldwell Police, a boy was arrested for possession of a firearm and an additional misdemeanor charge.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Meridian Police seek publics help in possible arson

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police are asking for the publics help in providing any information in connection with a possible arson that destroyed a Meridian home on November 2, 2022. In the early morning hours of the 2nd, an unknown suspect set fire to a residence at the...
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This Boise Drive-Thru Is Causing Late Night Traffic Problems

What is going on Broadway Avenue late at night and why is there a traffic jam? It makes no sense--and we're trying to get to the bottom of it. If you aren't driving around late at night--especially up and down Boise's Broadway Avenue, near Boise State's campus, you may have no idea that this issue is even going on. What night owls are experiencing, however, is total chaos on Broadway once the sun is down--and it's stemming from ONE fast food restaurant.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up

NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time

We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

West Ada locks all doors — all day, every day

When it comes to school shootings, a locked classroom door has never breached. That fact from local law enforcement is part of what drove West Ada School District to adopt a new policy this school year: All teachers lock their classroom doors – all day, every day. It’s a...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise local news

