Missouri State

Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
One winner of record $2bn US lottery: organizer

A single ticket sold in California scooped an eye-watering $2 billion on Tuesday after a delayed draw in the US lottery. Only one of the millions of tickets sold across the country matched all six numbers in the Powerball draw, California Lottery said.
Kansas: What to expect on election night

TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
Gov. DeSantis faces voters in a changing Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis presented voters with a clear choice on Tuesday: do they want more of his brash brand of culture war politics or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s appeal to moderates. A decisive Election Day victory over Crist, himself a former Republican governor of the state, would bolster DeSantis’ status as a GOP rising star with potential White House aspirations. The race will also be the latest test of the state’s political drift to the right. DeSantis has vastly out-fundraised Crist and performed better in polls in the lead-up to an election where he rarely mentioned his opponent by name and instead characterized the race as a fight against the “woke agenda” of liberals. Crist, on the other hand, centered his campaign on DeSantis, framing the Republican as a bully fixated on angling toward the presidency at the expense of the everyday problems of Floridians. At the candidates’ only debate, Crist repeatedly pressed the governor to commit to serving a full second term if election. DeSantis skirted the question.
