Speaker Pelosi issues statement as husband released from hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP)—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, was released from the hospital Thursday after his treatment for injuries from a violent assault last week in which he was attacked with a hammer. Pelosi said, “Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on...
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will send monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in Tuesday's elections. The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
What to watch in the high-stakes 2022 midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of primaries, campaign events and fundraising pleas, the midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals are finally here. Republicans are predicting a massive red wave as anxious Democrats defend their narrow majorities in Congress while struggling to...
Child care rules change has critics worried about Kan. kids' safety
TOPEKA — Corinne Carr has about a half dozen seven parents the waiting list to enroll their children in her home day care business. Changes pending with state regulators would let her take in more children, but she’s not headed in that direction. “I don’t feel that it’s...
WWLP
Massachusetts U.S. House 1st District Election
Springfield Democrat Richard Neal is running for re-election this year for an 18th term in Washington.
Trump ally faces election defender in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The appeal of Donald Trump’s movement will be put to the test Tuesday in the race for governor of Arizona, a crucial battleground state where the former president’s allies have taken control of the Republican Party. Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor,...
One winner of record $2bn US lottery: organizer
A single ticket sold in California scooped an eye-watering $2 billion on Tuesday after a delayed draw in the US lottery. Only one of the millions of tickets sold across the country matched all six numbers in the Powerball draw, California Lottery said.
Kansas: What to expect on election night
TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
🎥McPherson College: Largest gift to small liberal arts college in U.S. history
WICHITA — McPherson College, a Kansas liberal arts college known for its one-of-a-kind Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, held a press conference on Friday in Wichita to announce that it has received the largest-ever single commitment to a small liberal arts college in the United States. (Click below to...
Gov. DeSantis faces voters in a changing Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis presented voters with a clear choice on Tuesday: do they want more of his brash brand of culture war politics or Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s appeal to moderates. A decisive Election Day victory over Crist, himself a former Republican governor of the state, would bolster DeSantis’ status as a GOP rising star with potential White House aspirations. The race will also be the latest test of the state’s political drift to the right. DeSantis has vastly out-fundraised Crist and performed better in polls in the lead-up to an election where he rarely mentioned his opponent by name and instead characterized the race as a fight against the “woke agenda” of liberals. Crist, on the other hand, centered his campaign on DeSantis, framing the Republican as a bully fixated on angling toward the presidency at the expense of the everyday problems of Floridians. At the candidates’ only debate, Crist repeatedly pressed the governor to commit to serving a full second term if election. DeSantis skirted the question.
