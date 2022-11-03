Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Complex
Rick Ross Debates If He’s a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: ‘It’s National Treasures’
Rick Ross either wants to know if he’s a hoarder or just wants to flex. The owner of a 109-room Georgia mansion (among others) posted a handful of Instagram Stories showing a gargantuan collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space. He said it was one day of work, with “at least two more days worth of shit” to be laid out.
Complex
Drake Moves Apollo Theater Concert Date to Pay Respect to Takeoff, Adds Second Show
Drake has postponed his upcoming Apollo Theatre performance out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral, which will take place this week. Originally set to happen on Friday, November 11—the same date as Takeoff's funeral at Atlanta's State Farm Arena—Drizzy will now perform at the iconic New York venue on December 6. He’s also added a second show, on December 7.
Complex
Yeat Talks Meeting Drake, Teases Possible Collab
Ever since Yeat received a co-sign from Drake, the speculation has been rampant. Namely, fans want to know when, or if, they should expect to see the two trading verses on a song together. As highlighted in Yeat’s new Complex cover story, the two have not actually made any music...
Complex
Tyler, the Creator Shows Off His Car and Watch Collection, Reveals What His Dream Vehicle Is
Fresh off the release of Golf Wang’s fall/winter 2022 collection, Tyler, the Creator sat down with the Robb Report to discuss his legendary collection of luxury watches. According to the Grammy-winning artist, his infatuation with collecting extravagant timepieces stems from a SpongeBob SquarePants watch he got from a Burger King kid’s meal when he was a young teen.
Complex
Yeat Previews New Album, Hints at Release Date
In addition to revealing he has “probably 200” songs with Lil Uzi Vert and teasing a potential Drake collaboration, Yeat also gave fans an update on plans for his next project in his new Complex cover story. In Yeat’s own words, fans can expect “a whole different sound”...
Complex
Yeat Says He Has 200 Songs With ‘GOAT SoundCloud Rapper’ Lil Uzi Vert
In his new cover story interview with Complex, Yeat reveals he has a massive amount of unreleased songs with Lil Uzi Vert. As fans of both artists will note, the two have collaborated in the past, including on the Lyfë opener “Flawless.” And while it’s not clear whether Yeat and Uzi have any plans in motion regarding official releases for the songs, merely being alerted to the existence of approximately 200 not-yet-heard-by-the-public tracks from the two should be enough to get fans excited.
Complex
Here Are the First-Week Numbers Projections for Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’
The first-week numbers projections for Drake and 21 Savage’s inaugural collab album Her Loss have started to surface. Per HITS Daily Double, the album is projected to open at 335-350k. For Drake, Her Loss marks his second new full-length of the year following the No. 1 debut of Honestly,...
Complex
The Drake and Megan Thee Stallion “Circo Loco” Lyric Controversy, Explained
Following a cycle of fake promotional stunts, Drake and 21 Savage gifted fans with their much-anticipated joint album, Her Loss. As with previous Drake efforts, this project immediately caused a stir on social media, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Since the album’s release on Friday, Drake has faced...
Complex
Watch an Exclusive Clip From Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Upcoming Episode “Song Cry”
Hulu’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt is well into its first season and things are heating up in Episode 8 titled “Song Cry,” as the show inches closer to the season finale. Reasonable Doubt is the first scripted series created by Onyx Collective—a content brand owned and operated...
Complex
Watch Steve Lacy Perform “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” on ‘Saturday Night Live’
It’s been a good year for Steve Lacy. While riding the success of his sophomore studio album, the Grammy-nominated artist confirmed he would make his Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 5. Lacy announced the big news via Twitter last week, less than a month after he kicked off his world tour.
Complex
Post Malone Officiates Fans’ Wedding Onstage at His Show
Post Malone helped two of his fans tie the knot over the weekend by officiating their wedding onstage. According to TMZ, the couple hopped onstage to start the ceremony following Post’s show in Seattle on Saturday. The two stood facing each other as the Twelve Karat Toothache artist performed his duties as officiant, but with his own unique twist. After they exchanged “I do’s” and kissed, Posty proclaimed them married “in the eyes of space.”
Complex
Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunks Releasing in 2023
Rap duo Run the Jewels is working with Nike SB on a sneaker collaboration that’s scheduled to launch next year, sources with knowledge of the upcoming release tell Complex. The project will see RTJ rappers El-P and Killer Mike team up for a Nike SB Dunk High and a Nike SB Dunk Low, sources say.
Complex
SNKRS Is Giving Users Exclusive Access to ‘Lost and Found’ Air Jordan 1
One of the most anticipated Air Jordan 1 releases of this year will be made available early next week exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. That pair is the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found,” a new take on the shoe’s original “Chicago” colorway that debuted in 1985. Nike announced today that the style will officially launch on Nov. 19 on SNKRS, but the brand also confirmed that select users of the app will have the opportunity to buy a pair early on Nov. 8. The shoes will be available early via “exclusive access,” which is a launch program that gives app users the chance to buy a pair of sought-after releases.
