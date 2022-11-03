ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rick Ross Debates If He’s a Hoarder While Showing Off Mansion Covered in Clothes, Shoes: ‘It’s National Treasures’

Rick Ross either wants to know if he’s a hoarder or just wants to flex. The owner of a 109-room Georgia mansion (among others) posted a handful of Instagram Stories showing a gargantuan collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, and more occupying a vast amount of floor space. He said it was one day of work, with “at least two more days worth of shit” to be laid out.
Drake Moves Apollo Theater Concert Date to Pay Respect to Takeoff, Adds Second Show

Drake has postponed his upcoming Apollo Theatre performance out of respect for Takeoff’s funeral, which will take place this week. Originally set to happen on Friday, November 11—the same date as Takeoff's funeral at Atlanta's State Farm Arena—Drizzy will now perform at the iconic New York venue on December 6. He’s also added a second show, on December 7.
Yeat Talks Meeting Drake, Teases Possible Collab

Ever since Yeat received a co-sign from Drake, the speculation has been rampant. Namely, fans want to know when, or if, they should expect to see the two trading verses on a song together. As highlighted in Yeat’s new Complex cover story, the two have not actually made any music...
Tyler, the Creator Shows Off His Car and Watch Collection, Reveals What His Dream Vehicle Is

Fresh off the release of Golf Wang’s fall/winter 2022 collection, Tyler, the Creator sat down with the Robb Report to discuss his legendary collection of luxury watches. According to the Grammy-winning artist, his infatuation with collecting extravagant timepieces stems from a SpongeBob SquarePants watch he got from a Burger King kid’s meal when he was a young teen.
Yeat Previews New Album, Hints at Release Date

In addition to revealing he has “probably 200” songs with Lil Uzi Vert and teasing a potential Drake collaboration, Yeat also gave fans an update on plans for his next project in his new Complex cover story. In Yeat’s own words, fans can expect “a whole different sound”...
Yeat Says He Has 200 Songs With ‘GOAT SoundCloud Rapper’ Lil Uzi Vert

In his new cover story interview with Complex, Yeat reveals he has a massive amount of unreleased songs with Lil Uzi Vert. As fans of both artists will note, the two have collaborated in the past, including on the Lyfë opener “Flawless.” And while it’s not clear whether Yeat and Uzi have any plans in motion regarding official releases for the songs, merely being alerted to the existence of approximately 200 not-yet-heard-by-the-public tracks from the two should be enough to get fans excited.
The Drake and Megan Thee Stallion “Circo Loco” Lyric Controversy, Explained

Following a cycle of fake promotional stunts, Drake and 21 Savage gifted fans with their much-anticipated joint album, Her Loss. As with previous Drake efforts, this project immediately caused a stir on social media, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Since the album’s release on Friday, Drake has faced...
Post Malone Officiates Fans’ Wedding Onstage at His Show

Post Malone helped two of his fans tie the knot over the weekend by officiating their wedding onstage. According to TMZ, the couple hopped onstage to start the ceremony following Post’s show in Seattle on Saturday. The two stood facing each other as the Twelve Karat Toothache artist performed his duties as officiant, but with his own unique twist. After they exchanged “I do’s” and kissed, Posty proclaimed them married “in the eyes of space.”
Run the Jewels x Nike SB Dunks Releasing in 2023

Rap duo Run the Jewels is working with Nike SB on a sneaker collaboration that’s scheduled to launch next year, sources with knowledge of the upcoming release tell Complex. The project will see RTJ rappers El-P and Killer Mike team up for a Nike SB Dunk High and a Nike SB Dunk Low, sources say.
SNKRS Is Giving Users Exclusive Access to ‘Lost and Found’ Air Jordan 1

One of the most anticipated Air Jordan 1 releases of this year will be made available early next week exclusively on the Nike SNKRS app. That pair is the Air Jordan 1 High “Lost and Found,” a new take on the shoe’s original “Chicago” colorway that debuted in 1985. Nike announced today that the style will officially launch on Nov. 19 on SNKRS, but the brand also confirmed that select users of the app will have the opportunity to buy a pair early on Nov. 8. The shoes will be available early via “exclusive access,” which is a launch program that gives app users the chance to buy a pair of sought-after releases.

