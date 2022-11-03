Read full article on original website
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Kilroy Realty (KRC) Q3 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
KRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated,...
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Party City (PRTY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
PRTY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.39 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
BHF - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter...
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LQDA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss
THS - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while declining year over year. Net sales increased from the year-ago period but fell short of the consensus mark. The company’s top line gained from robust pricing actions to counter inflation. That...
Perrigo (PRGO) Lags on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Lowers '22 EPS View
PRGO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. However, earnings were up 24.4% year over year. Unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses hurt earnings in the quarter, which was offset by strategic pricing initiatives undertaken by management. Excluding the negative currency impact, earnings rose 44.4%.
MPLX Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Distribution by 10%
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) units have gained 2.5% after reporting strong third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The upward price movement can be attributed to the company’s dividend hike cheering investors. Q3 Results. MPLX reported third-quarter earnings of 96 cents per unit,...
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Bruker (BRKR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, '22 Sales View Down
BRKR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 66 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up 4.8% year over year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.5%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchased intangible amortization, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.
ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ADCT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.65 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.51. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 7th
HDSN - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days. Hudson Technologies, Inc....
International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
IFF - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of $8.60 compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share...
Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Royalty Pharma (RPRX)
RPRX - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Royalty Pharma is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for RPRX in this report.
5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues
The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
IHS Holding (IHS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
IHS Holding (. IHS - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
What's in Store for Vermilion Energy (VET) in Q3 Earnings?
VET - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. Vermilion Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings...
