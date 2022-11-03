ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Look: Owl rescued from barbed wire fence in California

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California came to the rescue of an owl found with its wing entangled in a barbed wire fence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzcBI_0ixYZdyC00
City of Roseville, California Police Department/Facebook

The Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to a report of an injured owl and arrived to find the bird's wing was caught in a barbed wire fence on Philip Road in Roseville.

"Although our city Animal Control are primarily focused on domestic animals and laws, they do respond to wildlife calls when the animals are injured," the post said. "It is top priority when responding to those calls that we do our best to preserve the life of those animals."

The officers were able to free the owl from the fence and took it to the Atlantic Street Pet Emergency Center, which transferred the animal to a wildlife rehab center.

The owl is expected to make a full recovery and will be returned to the wild once its wing has healed.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Did a meteorite start house fire in Northern California?

PENN VALLEY, Calif. - Firefighters and investigators are trying to figure out if a meteorite was responsible for a fire that burned down a man's home in Northern California. The blaze broke out at Dustin Procita's home Friday night in a rural area of Nevada County, north of Sacramento. Procita...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Woman robbed of groceries, wallet in broad daylight in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who lives in midtown Sacramento said she was robbed in broad daylight, just feet away from her home. Victoria Mapson said this all unfolded last Thursday around 3:00 p.m. Mapson told KCRA 3 she went to a corner store to pick up some ginger ale and bananas because she was not feeling well. On the way home, she said a man came out of nowhere near P and 24th streets in midtown and took her tote bag.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023

McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Passerby saves police officer

A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch woman missing after leaving for Halloween party

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after leaving her home for a Halloween party, according to an APD Facebook post. Anastacia Leyva was last seen leaving her residence on D Street for a Halloween party at an unknown location. She has not been seen and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba City Hit-and-Run Driver Causes Serious Trauma to Minor

Minor Seriously Injured on C Street After Being Struck in a Hit-and-Run A Yuba City accident on November 3 that injured a young pedestrian involved a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene afterward. The accident happened along C Street at about 12:25 p.m., according to the Yuba City Police Department. Relatives of the minor said he was departing the house of a relative at the time the collision occurred and suffered a broken hip, back, ankle, knee and ribs along with other injuries.
YUBA CITY, CA
Beth Torres

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Maidu Native Fair

Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

1 person hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in Stockton Thursday afternoon. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1000 block of South Wilson Way just after 2:15 p.m. One person, only described as male, was shot. He was taken to the...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one man dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man that was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting in South Sacramento has died, according to a statement from Sacramento Police. The statement says that officers went to the 7800 block of Center Parkway, near Mack Road, after receiving reports of a shooting on Friday around […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Suspect arrested in Gridley area burglaries

GRIDLEY, Calif (KTXL) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts in the area of Gridley, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it began investigating the crimes earlier this month and found evidence that lead them to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, may be responsible.
GRIDLEY, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

‘Fringe theory’ contributed to Wheatland murder, according to DA

WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found guilty in a 2021 Wheatland murder case has and is facing a 55-years-to-life sentence for first-degree murder and up to 16 years for burglary, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. Just after midnight on May 12, 2021, Rory Banks, 44, broke into the home of […]
WHEATLAND, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
475K+
Followers
67K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy