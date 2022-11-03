Look: Owl rescued from barbed wire fence in California

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California came to the rescue of an owl found with its wing entangled in a barbed wire fence.

City of Roseville, California Police Department/Facebook

The Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post that animal control officers responded to a report of an injured owl and arrived to find the bird's wing was caught in a barbed wire fence on Philip Road in Roseville.

"Although our city Animal Control are primarily focused on domestic animals and laws, they do respond to wildlife calls when the animals are injured," the post said. "It is top priority when responding to those calls that we do our best to preserve the life of those animals."

The officers were able to free the owl from the fence and took it to the Atlantic Street Pet Emergency Center, which transferred the animal to a wildlife rehab center.

The owl is expected to make a full recovery and will be returned to the wild once its wing has healed.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com