Covington, KY

linknky.com

NKY voters turn out in droves: ‘Early voting doesn’t favor one side’

Local voters took full advantage of the first time they’ve been allowed to vote early in Kentucky in a General Election, a fact political experts say is encouraging going into Election Day. More than 320,000 Kentuckians have cast their ballots as early voters, with more than 25,000 of those...
spectrumnews1.com

Early voters turnout in Kenton County and across the Commonwealth

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early in several communities this week, including Kenton County. Inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Saturday was Beth Roberts, who said she likes taking advantage of Early Voting. What You Need To Know. Early voting took place Nov....
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Bring your kids to the polls on election day

This Election Day, future voters of any age are encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a vote in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization teaching young people the importance of — and helping them develop the habit of — voting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Photos: The Great Bridal Chase 5k

If you were walking around Covington Sunday and noticed a bunch of brides running, don’t worry: There were no last-minute cancellation of nuptials (that we know of, anyway!). It was just the Great Bridal Chase 5k, where participants got dolled up to get their exercise on, then went to...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Covington’s Purrfect Day Cat Café celebrates two year anniversary

The Purrfect Day Cat Café in Covington is celebrating two years of kitten and cat adoptions throughout the weekend of Nov. 11-13. Purrfect Day is Northern Kentucky’s first cat café, which allows guests to grab a Pawfee, Meowcohol, or Pawstrie and then enter the kitty lounge to play and socialize with the feline friends.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

5 new inductees for Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members Nov. 16. Guest speaker will be longtime Cincinnati Enquirer and Post sportswriter and author Bill Koch. The ceremonies will commence at 1 p.m. at The Garden of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills) and they are free and open to the public.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton Kentucky smoking, vaping ban will go into effect Sunday

DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city will become a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed the measure back in September. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. "Dayton's smoke-free law will protect every person who clocks into work, dines at...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Two major retailers relocating to Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WLWT 5

Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Fort Thomas resident’s tradition keeps Halloween fun going

For kids especially, the build up to Halloween is exciting — creating or picking out your costume, or planning out your Trick-or-Treat route. And when All Hallow’s Eve arrives, it’s a whirlwind going from house to house, then going through your “haul,” and, for many, negotiating with your parents about what candy you can eat right away and what has to be put aside for later.
FORT THOMAS, KY

