linknky.com
NKY voters turn out in droves: ‘Early voting doesn’t favor one side’
Local voters took full advantage of the first time they’ve been allowed to vote early in Kentucky in a General Election, a fact political experts say is encouraging going into Election Day. More than 320,000 Kentuckians have cast their ballots as early voters, with more than 25,000 of those...
spectrumnews1.com
Early voters turnout in Kenton County and across the Commonwealth
COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early in several communities this week, including Kenton County. Inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Saturday was Beth Roberts, who said she likes taking advantage of Early Voting. What You Need To Know. Early voting took place Nov....
linknky.com
Bring your kids to the polls on election day
This Election Day, future voters of any age are encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a vote in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization teaching young people the importance of — and helping them develop the habit of — voting.
Casey and Carrie Williams to open new Biggby Coffee In Newport, their second location in NKY
Biggby Coffee is getting big-er. The fastest growing coffee chain in America – named thusly in 2011 by CNBC – is expanding in Northern Kentucky thanks to Casey and Carrie Williams. “When we opened our Turkeyfoot Biggby location,” said Casey, who was raised in Campbell County, “We had...
linknky.com
Want Santa to write a return letter to your kids this year? Kenton County has you covered
Santa’s workshop is humming, and Santa is busy reading letters and making lists. Starting on Nov. 14, kids in Kenton County will be able to mail a letter to Santa and receive a response from him by Christmas. Santa Express Mailboxes will be displayed around Kenton County from Nov....
linknky.com
Photos: The Great Bridal Chase 5k
If you were walking around Covington Sunday and noticed a bunch of brides running, don’t worry: There were no last-minute cancellation of nuptials (that we know of, anyway!). It was just the Great Bridal Chase 5k, where participants got dolled up to get their exercise on, then went to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
linknky.com
Covington’s Purrfect Day Cat Café celebrates two year anniversary
The Purrfect Day Cat Café in Covington is celebrating two years of kitten and cat adoptions throughout the weekend of Nov. 11-13. Purrfect Day is Northern Kentucky’s first cat café, which allows guests to grab a Pawfee, Meowcohol, or Pawstrie and then enter the kitty lounge to play and socialize with the feline friends.
linknky.com
5 new inductees for Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members Nov. 16. Guest speaker will be longtime Cincinnati Enquirer and Post sportswriter and author Bill Koch. The ceremonies will commence at 1 p.m. at The Garden of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills) and they are free and open to the public.
Fox 19
Man found guilty in attempted murder of Covington police officer: BODYCAM
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man could spend more than 30 years behind bars after shooting a Covington police officer four years ago. A Kenton County jury found Brad Williams guilty of attempted murder of a police officer last week. The jury recommended a sentence of 35 years.
WLWT 5
Dayton Kentucky smoking, vaping ban will go into effect Sunday
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city will become a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed the measure back in September. The ordinance prohibits smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. "Dayton's smoke-free law will protect every person who clocks into work, dines at...
Five sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Five individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Travis Reisinger On
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Phelps Court in Erlanger. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Two major retailers relocating to Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Two major retailers are moving in to Butler County. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Nov. 16. The Springdale store will close. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants,...
WLWT 5
Deputies: Three suspects on loose after home invasion, shooting at law enforcement in Green Township
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects accused of breaking into a home and shooting at a deputy. A home invasion call came in around midnight in the 5900 block of Calmhaven Drive in Green Township. Officials say a vehicle fled from the scene...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
spectrumnews1.com
At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
linknky.com
Fort Thomas resident’s tradition keeps Halloween fun going
For kids especially, the build up to Halloween is exciting — creating or picking out your costume, or planning out your Trick-or-Treat route. And when All Hallow’s Eve arrives, it’s a whirlwind going from house to house, then going through your “haul,” and, for many, negotiating with your parents about what candy you can eat right away and what has to be put aside for later.
Father, daughter among this year’s induction class for N.Ky. Athletic Directors Hall of Fame on Thursday
Bill Warfield was the first boys head basketball coach at Conner High School. His daughter, Kim, played on two Conner girls basketball teams that won 9th Region championships and was head coach of another. They are among 15 people to be inducted into Northern Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Hall...
