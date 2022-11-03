ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Body recovered from Wapato car fire launches homicide investigation

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 5 days ago

WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities in Yakima County have launched a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle fire where a body was recovered once flames were extinguished.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office , deputies and regional fire departments were dispatched to the 2500-block of Riggs Rd for reports of a burning car on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Firefighters sprung into action extinguishing the flames, but during the process, they realized there was a body inside the vehicle. Detectives arrived once the first was put out and immediately began investigating the case.

Because of the suspicious nature of the fire, it is being investigated as a homicide. Therefore, authorities had to case the scene, search for clues and speak with those who uncovered the body.

These remains were turned over to the Yakima County Coroner for examination. They hope to identify the person and determine the cause/manner of their death through this process.

Yakima County authorities say they will provide further details once they learn more about the case. In the meanwhile, they are asking for anyone with information to step forward as soon as possible.

Do you have something to contribute? Call Det. Williams at (509) 574-2569.

