Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 10:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and in roadways. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Rainfall rates of a quarter to half inch per hour have been observed with the potential for local rates to one inch per hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Santa Ynez, Montecito, Carpinteria, Cambria, and Vandenberg Space Force Base. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with local amounts up to 18 inches. Highest amounts above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph, especially on the mountain peaks. Snowfall accumulation between 2 to 5 inches are expected between 5500 ft and 7000 feet, and a dusting to two inches are expected between 4000 feet and 5500 feet. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 08:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange; Riverside; San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anaheim, Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Chino and Redlands. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways and highway ramps. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Bond fire scar minor mud and debris flows due to heavy rain rates through 10 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. - Bond fire burn scar in Silverado canyon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional 1 hour rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban flood and minor debris and mud flow flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo and Tustin. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0