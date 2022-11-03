Effective: 2022-11-08 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways and highway ramps. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Bond fire scar minor mud and debris flows due to heavy rain rates through 10 am. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 851 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. - Bond fire burn scar in Silverado canyon is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional 1 hour rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban flood and minor debris and mud flow flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo and Tustin. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO