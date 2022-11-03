Richard Dave Anderson, age 85, a resident of Braymer, Missouri passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri. He was born the son of Thomas, II, and Juanita (Wilson) Anderson on May 1, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. Richard married Myrna Del Litton on November 4, 1956. She preceded him in death on October 30, 1986. In March of 1991, he married Sharon Ethridge, who survives in Blue Springs, Missouri. Richard was an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Anderson’s Painting and Decorating, Rich’s Steak House and Lounge, Belton, Missouri, Country Café at Benjamin Stables, Kansas City, Missouri, Family Tree Restaurant, Carrollton, Missouri, Busy Bee Café, in both Braymer, Missouri and Norborne, Missouri, and the Bobcat Den, Braymer, Missouri. In addition to being a restaurateur, he was an over-the-road truck driver for a time. He was a former President of the Braymer Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Lions Club, and a square dance caller. He enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, and spending time with his family.

