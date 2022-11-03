Read full article on original website
Voters in the Green Hills Region will decide on these local issues and offices today
There are a handful of local races and issues to be voted upon today in the Green Hills counties. Polls are open until 7 o’clock tonight. For Grundy county, there’s no change in the eight polling locations. Six Republican candidates filed for individual offices in Grundy county. Five...
Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau to meet November 9th
The Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau November 9th will discuss a new bed and breakfast in town. A meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall at noon and will be available on Zoom. The agenda also includes updates on a grant opportunity, website maintenance and social media, and digital...
Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center asking residents to assist with creating red scarves
In preparation for National Heart Month, February 2023, Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, in collaboration with the Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center, is asking area residents to help create red scarves to be distributed at various locations throughout both hospitals.
Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a food handlers training class next week. The class will be at the Milan Community Center November 10th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Food handlers must attend one training to possess a food handling permit to be in compliance with the...
Grundy County sales tax collections continue to run ahead of totals from 2021
Grundy County sales tax collections, in 2022, continue to run ahead of the totals from one year ago. November receipts topped were nearly $33,000 in each of the three categories, General Revenue, Law Enforcement, and to benefit the Grundy County Ambulance. That’s nearly equal to the amounts received in November of 2021.
Newtown-Harris School District awarded nearly $17,000 grant for walk-in freezer
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and Food and Nutrition Services, received an additional appropriation of funding for $877,089 for equipment assistance to eligible Local Education Agencies participating in the National School Lunch Program for FY 2022. DESE and FNS announced that the Newtown-Harris R-III school district received...
Audio: Sunnyview Nursing Home, a facility that has seen trials and tribulations over the years, but always suceeds in its mission
The Sunnyview Foundation supports the Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. It is a 501(c)(3) that can accept donations from the community. Sunnyview Administrator Trish Smith reports the Foundation recently purchased a new minivan for the facility. Smith explains Sunnyview is a county-owned facility, and a lot of small county-owned facilities...
21 vote absentee on Saturday at Grundy County Courthouse
During special hours Saturday morning at the Grundy County Clerk’s office, 21 people voted absentee for Tuesday’s General Election. That brings to 322 the number of absentees returned to the clerk’s office. Another 23 ballots have been requested but not yet returned. Individuals can vote absentee until...
No Injuries In Hotel Fire
A fire at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Business 36 summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters Saturday morning. The call came in about 10:30 am and the fire crew arrived in six minutes to find the guests were out of the building. The fire was in a third-floor room and the report states maintenance had attempted to put out the fire, but backed out and closed the door. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported.
Princeton Chamber of Commerce to sponsor several events this weekend
Several events are to be held this Saturday, November 12 in Princeton with proceeds going to the Angel Tree to help Mercer County children in need at Christmas. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will have a hunter’s breakfast from 5 am until 10:30 am and will include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage, and eggs. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce lunch will be offered from 11 am until 1 pm. The meal includes a baked potato bar, chili, and more. The breakfast and lunch are to be held at the Country Woods Event Center in Princeton.
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Comfort Inn and Suites
A fire Saturday morning at Comfort Inn and Suites in Chillicothe was contained to one room, although there was smoke and water damage to a hallway and several other rooms. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter said a sprinkler system extinguished the blaze after a maintenance crew in the hotel attempted to use a fire extinguisher but were not successful.
Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Ceremony to be held Thursday, November 17 in Chillicothe
The 8th Annual Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6 pm, at Silver Moon Plaza. Ornaments will be placed on the tree before the event and all names will be read aloud at the ceremony. If you would like your loved one memorialized on this year’s tree, call Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071 or email [email protected] for more information.
OVERLAND PARK MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN SALINE COUNTY
An Overland Park, Kansas man has been charged with a felony after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Saline County on Saturday, November 5, 2022. According to a probable cause statement Antonio Aguilar Ballesteros was pulled over after following a vehicle too close. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer pulled the vehicle over, an odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. Ballesteros communicated through a translator application on the Officer’s phone that he was traveling from California to Ohio to buy another vehicle and had only had four hours of sleep on the entire trip. Ballesteros did not have a driver’s license.
Obituary & Services: Richard Anderson
Richard Dave Anderson, age 85, a resident of Braymer, Missouri passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri. He was born the son of Thomas, II, and Juanita (Wilson) Anderson on May 1, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. Richard married Myrna Del Litton on November 4, 1956. She preceded him in death on October 30, 1986. In March of 1991, he married Sharon Ethridge, who survives in Blue Springs, Missouri. Richard was an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Anderson’s Painting and Decorating, Rich’s Steak House and Lounge, Belton, Missouri, Country Café at Benjamin Stables, Kansas City, Missouri, Family Tree Restaurant, Carrollton, Missouri, Busy Bee Café, in both Braymer, Missouri and Norborne, Missouri, and the Bobcat Den, Braymer, Missouri. In addition to being a restaurateur, he was an over-the-road truck driver for a time. He was a former President of the Braymer Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Lions Club, and a square dance caller. He enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Patrol arrests Trenton man on DWI and resisting arrest allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Grundy County the evening of November 4th on multiple allegations. Twenty-seven year old Oscar Santa Maria was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
Fire destroys camper in Spickard
Fire on Sunday morning in Spickard destroyed a camper at 105 Jefferson Street with the cause being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office. Firefighter Melody Chapman with the Spickard Rural Fire Protection District said the camper was outside a former shop used for storage. The owner was listed as Mike Miller of Spickard.
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 22-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. 46-year-old Joel Tracy...
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Several accidents and investigations were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Those include:. 9:15 am, Officers were contacted by a subject in the 700 block of Elm Street stating they witnessed a pickup truck, and the occupants moving items out of a home located in the 700 block of Vine St. Upon investigation. Officers were informed that subjects were seen taking items out of the house and suspect information was generated. Investigation ongoing.
Trenton police arrest two, one facing drug charges, the other DWI and resisting arrest
Two defendants arrested recently on separate charges are to appear today (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and with unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on September 10th. The bond is $15,000 cash.
