ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove hosts lottery for affordable apartments; more than 100 units to open in early 2023

By Darrell Smith
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Elk Grove — facing a lawsuit, state scrutiny and criticism from advocates after leaders denied a proposed affordable housing project on the city’s east side — is holding a lottery for more than 100 lower-cost units set to open next year.

Prospective tenants who qualify can apply for the drawing online for the one- two- and three-bedroom units in the Gardens at Quail Run II complex, 10120 Bruceville Road, through Nov. 10. Applicants need not be Elk Grove residents to enter the lottery by city officials and Quail Run’s developers. A randomly ranked list of 300 applicants will be selected and contacted by email.

The 107 units at the complex on Bruceville Road south of Elk Grove Boulevard are expected to be available in early 2023, with move-in dates potentially beginning in late January depending on when construction is completed, Elk Grove officials said this week. The units are in the second phase of the initial Quail Run complex, which opened in 2021.

The units are open to households at 30%, 50%, 60% and 80% of the area’s median income. Rents range from $472 to $1,960. The majority of units are in the 60th percentile, with rents ranging from $1,042 to $1,433. Section 8 and Housing Choice vouchers are also accepted.

Elk Grove has come under fire for its response to the city’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.

The city was upbraided by state housing officials in October who said officials broke state law in rejecting the proposed 67-unit Oak Rose Apartments in the Old Town historic district in July. The planned three-story building on Elk Grove Boulevard near Waterman Road would provide permanent housing and services for low-income families who had been homeless.

The state Department of Housing and Community Development’s report also called on city officials to develop “a specific plan for corrective action, including allowing the (Oak Rose) project to move forward.”

The report was issued the same day Oak Rose developers sued the city alleging Elk Grove officials ignored state housing law designed to fast-track affordable housing.

The state’s report also noted Elk Grove has met less than 1% of its very low income housing needs and just more than 5% of low income needs in the current planning period, down from 7% in the previous period.

For every open apartment, as many as 20 people have applications in the queue hoping to move in , city staffers told Elk Grove City Council in June.

The city of Elk Grove has 18 affordable apartment communities with about 2,300 units, according to city officials. But Elk Grove needs to build more than 4,200 units of housing for very-low and low-income families this decade, according to a regional housing needs analysis by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.

Elk Grove has approved the development of 1,016 affordable housing units since January 2021, officials said in October , including the second phase of The Gardens at Quail Run. Construction of nearly 700 units is expected to begin in the coming months with more than 300 units in the development and financing stage, said City Manager Jason Behrmann.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beth Torres

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Accident in Elk Grove Kills Driver

Fatal Accident Occurs Close to Laguna Boulevard When Driver Strikes Tree. A single-vehicle accident in Elk Grove killed the driver on November 2 after they lost control of their vehicle and struck a tree. Officers with the Elk Grove Police Department said they responded to the accident around 10:15 p.m., which occurred close to the Laguna Boulevard intersection with Laguna Main Street. The vehicle was found to have struck a tree located in the center median.
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner

Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Christmas Lights on Pebble Creek Drive

Rocklin, Calif. – Each holiday season, residents located on Pebble Creek Drive in Rocklin bathe their homes with the magical sights and sounds of Christmas for the whole community to enjoy. Visitors trek from miles around to see this very fun and family-oriented Christmas light extravaganza that includes hundreds...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alexis Gabe remains found in Amador County field

PLYMOUTH -- Human remains discovered in Amador County this week are those of Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman reported missing in January, according to police investigators.On Thursday afternoon, a resident in the Amador County town of Plymouth discovered something suspicious that was thought to be human remains. The resident notified the Amador County Sheriff's Office and sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to the area to find the remains.Due to the time of day and diminishing daylight, it was determined it would be best to keep watch over the area and initiate a more thorough investigation Friday morning.Members of the Oakley...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Maidu Native Fair

Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

43K+
Followers
708
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy