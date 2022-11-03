Read full article on original website
Attorney General: Here’s how to report suspected election fraud
On Nov. 8 Kentucky voters will cast their ballots in the midterm elections. It’s the first election since some Americans alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, where former President Donald Trump falsely claimed the election was stolen by President Joe Biden. But, Kentucky officials are working to...
Charitable fund created for Northern Kentuckians to help Ukrainians impacted by war
Northern Kentucky community leaders have spent months exploring ways to help Ukrainian families impacted by the war. Now a fund has been established to aid the families directly affected. “During crises like this, it’s easy to feel at a loss for how to help,” stated Nancy Grayson, president and CEO...
NKY voters turn out in droves: ‘Early voting doesn’t favor one side’
Local voters took full advantage of the first time they’ve been allowed to vote early in Kentucky in a General Election, a fact political experts say is encouraging going into Election Day. More than 320,000 Kentuckians have cast their ballots as early voters, with more than 25,000 of those...
The Kentucky Side: Discussing Election Day in NKY
Correction: In an earlier version of this podcast, I misidentified the Democrat running in House District 68. The candidate is Kelly Jones, but I said that it was Rene Heinrich. Heinrich is the Democratic candidate in the 24th Senate District against Republican Shelley Funke Frommeyer. Kelly Jones is the Democrat...
What you need to know for Election Day in Northern Kentucky
Election day is just around the corner, and LINK wants everyone in Northern Kentucky to have a smooth and straightforward time doing their civic duty. Find our complete coverage of all contested Northern Kentucky races here: LINK nky Northern Kentucky election guide. If you’re wondering where you’re supposed to vote...
