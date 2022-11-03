Effective: 2022-11-08 08:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the San Gabriel mountains and foothills of eastern Los Angeles County * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars, including the Fish, Bobcat, and Ranch2. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 854 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Rainfall rates of a quarter to half inch per hour have been observed with locally higher rates to one inch per hour. Total rainfall has ranged from 1 to 3 inches. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Acton, Wrightwood, Mount Wilson, Glendora, San Dimas, Monrovia, Sierra Madre, Azusa, and Wrightwood and Arcadia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO