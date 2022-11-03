Read full article on original website
RideApart
2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle, And Nightshift Variants Launch
It’s November 7, 2022, which means that it’s EICMA Eve and Ducati decided to give the world a present to kick off the festivities. The team from Bologna just introduced the 2023 Ducati Scrambler lineup—which marks the second-generation evolution of Ducati’s Land of Joy. The new...
RideApart
Custom Ducati DIAVEL MU By Officine GPDesign To Break Cover At EICMA 2022
It’s the beginning of November, and you know what that means? EICMA is almost upon us once more, and we’ll soon see the latest and greatest that massive international OEMs have to offer—but there’s more than just that, of course. Although EICMA isn’t typically billed as a custom-centric show, there’s always room for something special—like the latest one-off creation from Turin custom shop Officine GP Design, which is about to make its debut very soon at EICMA 2022.
RideApart
Brough Superior And Aston Martin Unveil AMB 001 At EICMA 2022
Back in 2019, at that year's EICMA show, Brough Superior and Aston Martin teamed up to unveil the AMB 001, an ultra-exclusive, limited-edition track bike. Powered by Brough's potent 183-horsepower, turbocharged V-twin, these Gallic superbikes were hand-built in Toulouse, France, and limited to 100 produced units. Now, three years and a global pandemic later, the dynamic duo is back at EICMA 2022 with yet another super-rare superbike—the AMB 001 Pro.
RideApart
The Kawasaki Z650RS Gets New Colors In Japan
Kawasaki Motors Japan is updating its Z650RS neo-retro sports model with a new color for 2023. Currently, the brand still has its Candy Emerald Green Colorway in the lineup, but a new Metallic Moondust Gray x Ebony is coming for the 2023 model year of the bike. If you didn’t...
RideApart
2023 Indian FTR Sport Brings Race Attitude To The Streets
Indian’s FTR 1200 went through an identity crisis in 2021. Introduced as a flat track-inspired roadster in 2019, the FTR couldn’t live up to Indian’s naked bike ambitions with its 19-inch front wheel, 18-inch rear hoop, and Dunlop DT3-R rubber. For the 2022 model year, the Minnesota manufacturer vastly improved the platform's pavement prowess with 17-inch wheels and Metzeler Sportec tires.
RideApart
2023 Honda EM1 e: Electric Moped Makes First Appearance At EICMA 2022
Honda announced an ambitious plan to introduce at least 10 electric two-wheelers by the year 2025 earlier in 2022. Since it’s almost 2023, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of time—but of course, a company like Honda wouldn’t make an announcement like that if it didn’t have at least a few models already up its sleeve.
RideApart
2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Breaks Cover At EICMA 2022
Since their introduction a few years back, Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins have won over a great many riders around the world. Their character, fit, finish, and style have simultaneously been both retro-modern and timeless—which is as winning a combination in 2020s motorcycling as it has ever been. Still, of course, fans hoped for more, because fans always hope for more.
RideApart
2023 Honda XL750 Transalp Emerges From The Mountain Pass At EICMA 2022
After Honda introduced the CB750 Hornet to the world at Intermot 2022, that naturally made us wonder if the XL750 Transalp would be next. Sure enough, EICMA, 2022 is the designated time and place that Honda Europe first acquainted the world with its newest creation. It’s the revival of a...
RideApart
Alpinestars Introduces Chrome Sneakers For Fall And Winter Collection
Those of you who have decided to continue riding even as colder weather as well and truly set in are probably on the never-ending hunt for the perfect set of riding gear. If you're anything like me, you can never have too many jackets, pants, gloves, boots, and helmets, and once any manufacturer releases something new, chances are you'll be headed to your nearest gear shop to have a first hand look.
RideApart
Get Up Close And Personal With The Bimota Tesi H2
Most people think of sportbikes when they think of stunning, moving art pieces on two wheels. This is especially true for folks like myself who like contemporary machines over two-wheelers designed in a neo-retro aesthetic. Even if the Ducati Panigale V4 and the BMW S 1000 RR are among the most exquisite bikes ever made, you could argue that they are nothing compared to the bike we're talking about today.
RideApart
Horwin Previews Intelligent Electric Models Ahead Of EICMA Debut
These days, there’s no shortage of “smart” products. Smartphones, smart TVs, heck, and even smart refrigerators claim to simplify our lives with the latest technology. Well, we hope you’re ready for the first “smart” motorbike, as Austrian electric mobility startup Horwin brings its Senmenti O and Senmenti X concepts to EICMA 2022.
RideApart
Check Out Wunderlich’s Ergo-Comfort Footrests For the BMW R18
The BMW R18’s getting yet another part in Wunderlich’s rich catalog. These are a set of footrests that have everything you need to make your cruise with the R18 even more relaxing. As far as the BMW R18 is concerned, it comes with standard mid-set footpegs that are...
RideApart
Royal Enfield's Sales Grew By 86 Percent In October 2022
For the month of October, 2022, Royal Enfield has once again set impressive growth records both in the global market, as well as its home market of India. Royal Enfield has been an unstoppable force in recent years, ever since it hit the global market in 2017 with the release of the Interceptor and Continental GT 650.
RideApart
Yoshimura Throws A “Banana Tube” Exhaust At The Katana
Yoshimura Japan has a new titanium slip-on muffler kit for the Suzuki Katana called the “Titanium Slip-One B-77 Cyclone.”. The Suzuki Katana is a bit of an oddball in the motorcycling industry. While it is not the most cohesively-designed motorcycle in the world, it’s got a legion of fans that love its quirky styling and angular retro-inspired looks.
RideApart
Chinese Manufacturer Benda Unveils The New BD500 Black Flag Cruiser
A black flag isn't something that's particularly exciting, especially if you're into racing. Being waved a black flag while out on track means you're being directed to head back to the pit due to a safety infraction or an issue with your vehicle. Meanwhile, out on the open sea, seeing a ship with a black flag heading your way could very well mean your days are numbered.
RideApart
Scorpion Updates Its EXO 1400 Evo-Air For 2023
When it comes to sporty street helmets, it’s hard to ignore the Scorpion EXO 1400 series of helmets. The brand offers value for money in a stylish and quality package and the 2023 version of the helmet is getting an update. The Scorpion EXO 1400 Evo Air will now...
RideApart
CAKE Bukk Levels Up The Brand’s Off-Road Performance Lineup
CAKE kicks off EICMA 2022 with a brand-new off-road model—the Bukk. The Swedish manufacturer leverages data from its one-make race series, Cake World Race, to amplify the platform’s performance potential. Let’s take a look at how the Bukk bucks convention in more ways than one. A 72V,...
RideApart
SWM To Show Its New Range Of Machines And Accessories Off At EICMA 2022
SWM is headed to EICMA 2022, and it’s bringing a range of bikes across its four platforms. There are 125s, of course—but there is also a selection of dedicated off-road, naked, and scrambler machines to consider—across a range of displacements that are 500cc and below. If you’re...
RideApart
Suzuki Pulls The Plug On The GSX-R1000 In Japan And Europe
A sad day for sportbike and racing enthusiasts, as Suzuki has officially announced the discontinuation of the GSX-R1000 in the Japanese and European markets. Loved by many enthusiasts all across the globe, the iconic GSX-R1000 can be considered a cultural hallmark in the motorcycling industry, up there with the greats like the Honda Fireblade, Kawasaki Ninja, and Yamaha R1.
