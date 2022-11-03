Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 09:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with local amounts up to 20 inches. Highest amounts above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph, especially on the mountain peaks. Snowfall accumulation between 3 to 6 inches are expected between 5500 ft and 7000 feet, and a dusting to two inches are expected between 4000 feet and 5500 feet. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 08:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the San Gabriel mountains and foothills of eastern Los Angeles County * WHEN...Until 1045 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars, including the Fish, Bobcat, and Ranch2. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 854 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Rainfall rates of a quarter to half inch per hour have been observed with locally higher rates to one inch per hour. Total rainfall has ranged from 1 to 3 inches. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Acton, Wrightwood, Mount Wilson, Glendora, San Dimas, Monrovia, Sierra Madre, Azusa, and Wrightwood and Arcadia. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 10:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Luis Obispo; Santa Barbara FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following counties, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. * WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and in roadways. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Rainfall rates of a quarter to half inch per hour have been observed with the potential for local rates to one inch per hour. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Santa Ynez, Montecito, Carpinteria, Cambria, and Vandenberg Space Force Base. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0