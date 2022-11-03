Read full article on original website
Summit County Democratic Party will likely choose a replacement for Doug Clyde this month
Summit County’s governing board will have two new members next year: the one decided on Election Day and the other to be selected by the county Democratic Party’s delegates later this month. The Summit County Democratic Party is scheduled to host a central committee meeting from 10 a.m....
What should Summit County voters know about Election Day?
Tuesday is the last chance for eligible Summit County residents to cast their ballots and have a say in who will represent them at the county, state and federal levels. There are more than 20 races on the ballot, though they will differ for each voter depending on the address, including contests for U.S. Congress, state Senate and House, and the County Courthouse as well as nonpartisan school board races.
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man struck by concrete truck
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to an industrial accident on Oct. 31 in the Snyderville Basin. A 34-year-old Tooele man parked on White Pine Canyon Road was strapping down a forklift basket to the back of a semi-trailer, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. As the man was tightening the strap, it broke, causing him to fall back into the uphill lane of the roadway.
Park City police blotter: Driver given ‘stern talking’ to about parking issue
The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking issues, or in one case an abandoned vehicle, a standard sort of call for the agency. In one of the cases, on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 9:48 a.m., a vehicle was left at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue, in a place where the curb is red. The vehicle was also at a stop sign, the police said. The driver returned and “was given a stern talking” to, according to the police.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office apprehends carjacking suspect
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday apprehended a suspect involved in multiple carjackings spanning throughout the Salt Lake Valley that morning. Deputies spent most of the early part of the shift assisting the Utah Highway Patrol after a Dodge Durango crashed into vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, “leaving a trail of injury accidents,” according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle became inoperable around mile marker 149, causing the driver and sole occupant to flee on foot. He was later identified as 20-year-old John Joseph Thomas Green, of Colorado.
