ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

LSU head coach Brian Kelly explains why he went for 2 to beat Alabama

The LSU Tigers won one of the more dramatic games of the college football season in overtime Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The big moment came in the overtime period, when LSU coach Brian Kelly made the gutsy call to go for two and the win instead of taking the game to a second overtime period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Yardbarker

Announcer Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’

Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play

The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy