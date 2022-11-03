The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO