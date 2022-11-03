Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor
Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job. Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.
Yardbarker
LSU head coach Brian Kelly explains why he went for 2 to beat Alabama
The LSU Tigers won one of the more dramatic games of the college football season in overtime Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The big moment came in the overtime period, when LSU coach Brian Kelly made the gutsy call to go for two and the win instead of taking the game to a second overtime period.
Yardbarker
Announcer Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
Yardbarker
NFL hands out surprising fine on controversial DJ Moore play
The NFL handed out a fine for the play that contributed to the Carolina Panthers’ loss last week, but not for the reason one might expect. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for removing his helmet after a game-tying touchdown catch with eight seconds to go against the Atlanta Falcons. That penalty backed up the game-winning extra point try 15 yards, and the ensuing miss sent the game to overtime, where Carolina lost.
Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday recently bashed team he'll face in debut
While the Colts have struggled to a 3-5-1 record this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have been arguably worse. The Raiders were shut out in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints (when Saturday posted the tweet) and blew a double-digit lead in Week 9 to fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Yardbarker
Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market
The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in over half...
Comments / 0