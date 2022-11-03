ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clawson, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Revamped furniture, unique home décor featured at new Dexter shop

DEXTER, MI -- A Curated Home LLC is working to bring color, unique furniture, creativity and more to Dexter. The business, started in October, is tucked away behind the Dexter Commerce Building at 8007 Main St. In the space, customers can shop one-of-a-kind items, purchase products to create their own pieces or take classes led by owner Trish Cooper.
DEXTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This pizza spot gives curbside service a new meaning

Day or night, rain or shine, this pizza spot is ready to curb your craving for pizza. It’s called Zabot Pizza Robot and Jason Carr and his daughter, Gia, went to check out this unique spot and ordered a cheese pizza. According to Jason, Zabot Pizza Robot is open...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
9&10 News

From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re visiting Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries in Southfield. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Sweet Treats Cakes and Pastries is located at 25070 Southfield Road in Southfield. They open at 9...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone

If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
FARMINGTON, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.

Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County Moms

Novi Pet Expo 2022

Novi Pet Expo 2022 at Suburban Collection Showplace hours, admission, and discount tickets info. The Novi Home Show returns to Metro Detroit Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Bring your kids (and your pets!) to the 2022 Pet Expo for helpful presentations, fun for the kids, and entertainment...
NOVI, MI
HometownLife.com

Broasted Brothers brings new chicken option to Livonia

It seems Broasted Brothers isn't just the name of Livonia's newest restaurant, it's their entire business model. The restaurant, now open at 30983 Five Mile just east of Merriman, is ran by — you guessed it — brothers: Chris and Nick Barbas. They believe they've brought a unique product to town.
LIVONIA, MI
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here. 
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Institute of Arts: 100 years of the first Van Gogh in the U.S.

DETROIT – The Detroit Institute of Arts holds the distinction of being the first public museum in the United States to purchase a painting by Vincent Van Gogh. It all started in 1922 when the museum purchased Self-Portrait. That painting is still part of the DIA’s permanent collection, delighting visitors for a century.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A nationally renowned artist makes his mark in Detroit

The city of Detroit is filled with beautiful murals, installations, statues, and more. Detroit native and nationally renowned artist, Felle, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to talk about his work and gallery that’s contributing to the art scene in the city. According to Felle,...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge

Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn designer launches new clothing line for hijabi women

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn designer has launched a new clothing line for hijabi women. Nawal Alsaeed is stitching her designer dreams from her living room. “Growing up Muslim and proud I often felt forgotten by fashion houses,” Nawal Alsaeed said. The mother of three launched her clothing...
DEARBORN, MI

