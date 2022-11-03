Read full article on original website
Volume One
LOCAL LIT: ‘Driving to Augusta to See Al’
Streaks over the hurtling freeway traffic. riding towards a greater, more perfect love. Thomas R. Smith lives in River Falls, Wisconsin. His latest poetry collection is Medicine Year (Paris Morning Publications). He participated in the Big River Radio Wave Show hosted by Al Ross, and appeared many times on Al’s Spectrum West WPR program. He’ll miss his friend with the golden voice. For more by and about Thomas, find his author page at VolumeOne.org.
Volume One
Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest
After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
Volume One
Young Authors Share Work With Public as Part of Book Festival
As part of the 23rd Annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival, local students were selected to read their winning prose or poetry entries on the stage of the Grand Theatre on Oct. 23. Seven students in grades three to five were selected from Manz, Montessori, Sherman, and Stillson elementary schools. One homeschooled student was also chosen. In addition, 10 students were chosen from DeLong, Northstar, Menomonie and South middle schools.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
Unbelievable! A Wisconsin Nurse Amputated A Patient’s Foot Without Permission
A nurse in Western Wisconsin has been charged with an unthinkable crime after she did a medical procedure on an elderly hospice patient without the patient's consent or a Dr.s order. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown, from Durand, Wisconsin is charged with physical abuse of an elder person - intentionally causing great bodily harm and mayhem.
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
wiproud.com
2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona
ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
cwbradio.com
Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court
A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
drydenwire.com
Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor
BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
