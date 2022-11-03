ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Volume One

LOCAL LIT: ‘Driving to Augusta to See Al’

Streaks over the hurtling freeway traffic. riding towards a greater, more perfect love. Thomas R. Smith lives in River Falls, Wisconsin. His latest poetry collection is Medicine Year (Paris Morning Publications). He participated in the Big River Radio Wave Show hosted by Al Ross, and appeared many times on Al’s Spectrum West WPR program. He’ll miss his friend with the golden voice. For more by and about Thomas, find his author page at VolumeOne.org.
AUGUSTA, WI
Volume One

Eau Claire’s Newest Bar is Also (Probably) Its Smallest

After Jessica Bertoni opened Jessie J’s Barbershop in Eau Claire five years ago, she started to wonder what to do with the smaller, unused side of the building on Bellinger Street. Bertoni eventually struck upon a dual-purpose idea. “I had the space and I thought if people were waiting,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Volume One

Young Authors Share Work With Public as Part of Book Festival

As part of the 23rd Annual Chippewa Valley Book Festival, local students were selected to read their winning prose or poetry entries on the stage of the Grand Theatre on Oct. 23. Seven students in grades three to five were selected from Manz, Montessori, Sherman, and Stillson elementary schools. One homeschooled student was also chosen. In addition, 10 students were chosen from DeLong, Northstar, Menomonie and South middle schools.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire news anchor announces cancer diagnosis

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A longtime news anchor in Eau Claire announced in a letter shared to his station’s website that he has cancer. Keith Edwards of WQOW-TV in Eau Claire wrote that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer. Edwards wrote in the letter,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe

UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
POLK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court

A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor

BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
CUMBERLAND, WI

