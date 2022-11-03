Read full article on original website
2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested
A second arrest has been made in a deadly April shooting at a downtown MARTA station following a weekend domestic dispute.
Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area. Officers spotted the...
Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
Police: Suspect who barricaded himself inside home wanted for homicide
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned details about an incident where a suspect barricaded himself inside a home Saturday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Nov. 5, police responded to 36 Howell St. after receiving a call about shots being fired...
Man wanted over homicide arrested after domestic dispute call to APD
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A man wanted on a homicide warrant from MARTA Police was arrested by Atlanta Police officers after being briefly barricaded in an apartment overnight. Authorities were called to a home along Howell Street SE...
Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police. Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Police...
Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck. Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.
1 arrested after shooting leaves man dead in Clayton County road
A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man dead Sunday morning in the middle of a busy Clayton County road, according to police.
One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
Man arrested in Alabama after violent multi-state crime spree, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after a violent multi-jurisdiction crime spree in Georgia and Alabama on Friday. Investigators in the two states say they have linked 35-year-old Michael Butler to a kidnapping in Coweta County, a shooting in Chattahoochee Hills, and the kidnapping of two teenage girls in Alabama.
DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
No arrests after man shot dead at SW Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - A man is dead after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police. Atlanta police said someone shot the man on Friday night at the Royal Oaks apartment complex on North Camp Creek Parkway. Police haven't arrested a suspect, but said they were familiar with...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police is investigating a shooting near 1085 Katherwood Dr. SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One man is dead after police said they arrived to the location after a getting a call about a person being shot. Police found the man with a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.
17-year-old dead after another argument leads to gunfire, police say
Another dispute led to deadly gunfire in Atlanta on Friday night, according to police.
Atlanta police officer offers act of kindness to man needing clothes
ATLANTA - A call about an indecent exposure in Atlanta turned into an act of kindness thanks to a big-hearted police officer. On Halloween, officials say Officer Nguyen and Officer Prophete were sent to northwest Atlanta to investigate a public indecency call. At the scene, the officers found the man...
Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking; Atlanta police said they are still searching for the suspects. It happed on Saturday around 2:18 a.m. APD officer said they were dispatched to 2295 Brooks Ave NW, which is the address of Grater Horizon Church. Officers with the department were told that someone had been shot in the area.
Following shooting death of rapper Takeoff, Atlanta pastor calls for action against crime
ATLANTA — A video of a well-known Atlanta pastor calling young Black men to the altar during a church service is going viral. Pastor Jamal Bryant issued a call to action during Sunday’s church service at his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. “Today, I want to...
Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The manhunt continues for a suspect linked to the shooting of a Georgia detention officer and the murder of a man at a Henry County apartment complex. Officials say 32-year-old Bretson Thomas is "armed and dangerous" and remains on the run days after the deadly shooting.
3 charged with hindering capture of suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are in custody and a third is on the run after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they helped the suspect wanted in the shooting death of one man and the shooting of Henry County detention officer elude capture. Joseph Kimber and Lashonda...
