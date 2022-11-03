ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police. Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Police...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck. Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No arrests after man shot dead at SW Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA - A man is dead after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police. Atlanta police said someone shot the man on Friday night at the Royal Oaks apartment complex on North Camp Creek Parkway. Police haven't arrested a suspect, but said they were familiar with...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police is investigating a shooting near 1085 Katherwood Dr. SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One man is dead after police said they arrived to the location after a getting a call about a person being shot. Police found the man with a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police officer offers act of kindness to man needing clothes

ATLANTA - A call about an indecent exposure in Atlanta turned into an act of kindness thanks to a big-hearted police officer. On Halloween, officials say Officer Nguyen and Officer Prophete were sent to northwest Atlanta to investigate a public indecency call. At the scene, the officers found the man...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking; Atlanta police said they are still searching for the suspects. It happed on Saturday around 2:18 a.m. APD officer said they were dispatched to 2295 Brooks Ave NW, which is the address of Grater Horizon Church. Officers with the department were told that someone had been shot in the area.
ATLANTA, GA

