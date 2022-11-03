ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
KSAT 12

EU's Call of Duty: Probe Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal

BRUSSELS – The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft’s planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition to popular titles like Call of Duty. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement to buy...
KSAT 12

Polish court acquits men in toppling of priest statue

WARSAW – The Gdansk district court on Monday acquitted three men who in 2019 toppled a statue of a late priest suspected of sexually abusing minors, a symbolic moment in the traditionally Catholic country's reckoning with clerical abuse. The priest, Henryk Jankowski, who died in 2010, rose to prominence...
KSAT 12

World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality

BERLIN – An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a “damage in the mind” in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country’s treatment of gays and lesbians.
KSAT 12

Takeaways: Calls for reparations, emissions cuts at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH – The first full day of the year's most important summit on climate change, known as COP27, got underway on Monday with urgent calls by leaders to slash greenhouse gas emissions as the planet warms and severe weather events become more frequent and destructive. Scores of presidents,...

