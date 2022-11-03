ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

PD: Man stabbed to death in El Mirage alley

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road. Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 2:36 p.m....
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being stabbed multiple times, El Mirage police searching for suspect

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., El Mirage police officers initially responded to a report of a dog bite in an alley south of Well Street between Alto Street and El Mirage Road. However, officers arrived and didn’t find evidence of a dog bite. Police say officers instead found a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The El Mirage fire department took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect of several gym locker burglaries in Mesa arrested

PHOENIX — A man suspected of a series of gym locker burglaries across two Mesa locations and using stolen credit cards was arrested on Oct. 28, the Mesa Police Department announced. Gregory Freeman, 39, was arrested by officers in Tempe and booked on six counts of third-degree burglary, 11...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

1 man dead, 2 injured after shooting at Glendale business

PHOENIX — One man was killed and two others were injured overnight after a shooting took place at a Glendale business, authorities said. Glendale police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival located the three victims. Both injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, one with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after getting hit by a semi-truck in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck Thursday night in south Phoenix. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. There, they found a man injured on the roadway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. During the investigation, police learned the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a semi traveling west on Southern Avenue near Central Avenue. Officers don’t know if the pedestrian was impaired and will wait for the medical examiner’s report. His identity has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police investigate death of 36-year-old man involved in Phoenix brawl

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man following a fight that broke out in Phoenix on Wednesday. Matthew Couture was found near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:25 p.m. and was unresponsive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Couture was pronounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler City Council considering expanding backyard chicken laws

PHOENIX — Chandler will vote on new code amendments for housing backyard chickens, the East Valley city announced. The Chandler City Council held a work study session in September, and new potential zoning amendments include allowing urban chickens on all single-family lots, according to a press release. As it...
CHANDLER, AZ

