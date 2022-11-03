Read full article on original website
Off highway vehicle fatal crash on Sunday
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to an off highway vehicle fatal crash. The post Off highway vehicle fatal crash on Sunday appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say
PHOENIX - A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said. The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues. "The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
PD: Man stabbed to death in El Mirage alley
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department are investigating a deadly stabbing. The incident, according to a brief statement, happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road. Investigators say officers responded to the scene at around 2:36 p.m....
AZFamily
Man dies after being stabbed multiple times, El Mirage police searching for suspect
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man on Monday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., El Mirage police officers initially responded to a report of a dog bite in an alley south of Well Street between Alto Street and El Mirage Road. However, officers arrived and didn’t find evidence of a dog bite. Police say officers instead found a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The El Mirage fire department took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
KTAR.com
Suspect of several gym locker burglaries in Mesa arrested
PHOENIX — A man suspected of a series of gym locker burglaries across two Mesa locations and using stolen credit cards was arrested on Oct. 28, the Mesa Police Department announced. Gregory Freeman, 39, was arrested by officers in Tempe and booked on six counts of third-degree burglary, 11...
Arizona suspects arrested in connection with dismembered Air Force veteran: 'It's sick'
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the dismembered corpse of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran whose body parts were discovered by police after being stuffed in bags.
AZFamily
2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
2 arrested in death of a Phoenix man who was dismembered
Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of an 80-year-old Air Force veteran man whose decomposing body was found dismembered in his Phoenix home
KTAR.com
1 man dead, 2 injured after shooting at Glendale business
PHOENIX — One man was killed and two others were injured overnight after a shooting took place at a Glendale business, authorities said. Glendale police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival located the three victims. Both injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, one with...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake campaign office closed in Phoenix amid investigation into delivery of ‘suspicious items’
PHOENIX — The campaign office for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced it shut down Sunday morning amid an ongoing investigation into a “suspicious envelope” delivered to the Phoenix site. “Yesterday, a member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office...
AZFamily
Man dies after getting hit by a semi-truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck Thursday night in south Phoenix. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. to a call about a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. There, they found a man injured on the roadway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. During the investigation, police learned the man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a semi traveling west on Southern Avenue near Central Avenue. Officers don’t know if the pedestrian was impaired and will wait for the medical examiner’s report. His identity has not been released.
'You think I’m playing?': Parent pulls out gun at Phoenix school before officer arrests her
PHOENIX — A child custody dispute ended with a parent pulling out a handgun from her purse at a Phoenix elementary school two months ago, authorities said. Phoenix police released the body camera video from the September 22 incident at Mountain View School in a tweet Monday. It was...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on state Route 85 in Buckeye, highway reopens
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — State Route 85 has reopened in Buckeye after a crash left a motorcyclist dead, according to the Department of Public Safety. DPS says the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck on the north lanes near Southern Avenue. The motorcycle rider died at the scene. Officials didn’t say if the semi-truck driver was hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter dies in US 93 crash near Kingman
Chris Carter died after a crash on US 93 at the age of 35. His memorial has been set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Christ's Church of the Valley in Peoria.
AZFamily
Intersection in Scottsdale closed after two-car crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police say the intersection between Drinkwater Boulevard and Osborn Road is closed after a two-car crash Saturday morning. Officials say they found two people who were in stable condition after the crash, but that they are working to rescue someone out of one of the vehicles at the intersection. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as it will be closed for investigators. The intersection has been blocked off.
KTAR.com
Police investigate death of 36-year-old man involved in Phoenix brawl
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man following a fight that broke out in Phoenix on Wednesday. Matthew Couture was found near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:25 p.m. and was unresponsive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Couture was pronounced...
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
Two teens arrested in deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix in July.
KTAR.com
Chandler City Council considering expanding backyard chicken laws
PHOENIX — Chandler will vote on new code amendments for housing backyard chickens, the East Valley city announced. The Chandler City Council held a work study session in September, and new potential zoning amendments include allowing urban chickens on all single-family lots, according to a press release. As it...
One dead after shooting involving Phoenix police near 37th Ave and McDowell Rd
One is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers Wednesday evening, according to the department. We're working on gathering more information.
