Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate
Developing and emerging countries—excluding China—need investments well beyond $2 trillion annually by 2030 if the world is to stop the global warming juggernaut and cope with its impacts, according to a UN-backed report released Tuesday. A trillion dollars should come from rich countries, investors and multilateral development banks,...
Phys.org
COP27: Three reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc
Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm that climate change has caused in the most vulnerable parts of the world is finally on the agenda for discussion at a global climate change summit, more than 30 years after the idea was first articulated by delegates from small island developing states.
Phys.org
Armed conflict and climate change: How these two threats play out in Africa
The world is falling miserably short of reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, a 2015 treaty to keep global warming well below 2℃. The results of this failure are a greater increase in the prevalence and severity of extreme weather events, more rapid sea-level rises and an elevated risk of triggering irreversible climate tipping points, like the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet or the loss of the Amazon rainforest.
Phys.org
Climate summit talks begin with breakthrough on loss and damage from extreme weather
U.N. climate talks began in Egypt with a breakthrough agreement to discuss who pays for damages caused by increasingly extreme weather events—an issue that had exposed splits between rich and poor nations. The deal, reported in advance by Bloomberg, will allow diplomats to officially debate the matter of so-called...
Phys.org
Zimbabwe launches first nano-satellite
Zimbabwe on Monday announced the launch of its first nano-satellite into space in a bid to help collect data to monitor disasters, boost agriculture and enhance mineral mapping. A rocket carrying the tiny satellite, dubbed ZIMSAT-1, successfully launched from Virginia in the United States alongside Uganda's first satellite as part...
Phys.org
Q&A: Climate compensation for poorer countries must top agenda at COP27
The UNFCCC climate meeting COP27 is currently taking place in Egypt. With evidence growing that green house gas emissions are making extreme events occur more frequently, and with greater intensity, loss and damage has emerged as one of the most important topics at the meeting. Developing countries and civil society are mobilizing for compensation, and are demanding that polluters pay.
Phys.org
Novel atlas shows vast urban infrastructure divide between Global South and Global North
New data from an international research team adds another dimension—literally—to understanding the economic and environmental impacts of how cities are built. The pioneering new data set shows the vast differences in the height of built-up infrastructure in urban areas across the globe, information that could improve projections of energy use and emissions and inform city planning and economic development efforts, including progression toward the United Nations sustainable development goals, said Yuyu Zhou, associate professor of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State University and a co-author of the study, released today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Comments / 0