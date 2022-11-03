Read full article on original website
Annual “Thank-A-Vet” to be Held this Friday in Adrian
Adrian, MI – WLEN Radio’s nationally-recognized community event, Thank-A-Vet will take place on Friday… Veteran’s Day. Last year, the fundraiser raised over $34,600 for the ‘Veterans Dire Need Fund,’ distributed through Housing Help of Lenawee. WLEN staff, Q-95 Country, local veterans’ organizations and area...
Hospice of Lenawee, Kapnick Orchards, to Celebrate Vets with Apple Butter Treat
Adrian, MI – Hospice of Lenawee will host a celebration drive-thru event for our Lenawee County Veterans on Veterans Day, by handing out free apple butter from a local orchard. Each Veteran will receive a half pint of Kapnick Orchards apple butter, while supplies last, as a thank you...
2022 Community Christmas Tree Installation Planned for Nov. 10
Adrian, MI – The Community Christmas Tree on the front lawn of the Lenawee County Courthouse…in Adrian…is scheduled to be put in place on Thursday. A few days before the tree is cut, transported, and secured in place for the holiday season, organizer Jim Berryman thanked the people who donated their time and resources…
Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon Visits Adrian
Adrian, MI – Michigan GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was in downtown Adrian Monday morning, the day before the 2022 Midterm Election. WLEN News asked Dixon why she was in Adrian so close to the election…. Dixon is running against incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Tune into our local...
USDA: Box Tree Moths Detected at Two Residences in Clinton
Clinton, MI – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the detection of box tree moths at two residences in Clinton. Although not a threat to Michigan’s natural resources, extensive feeding from box tree moths can lead to significant defoliation and death of ornamental boxwood.
Blissfield Model Railroad Club Open House this Weekend
Blissfield, MI – The Blissfield Model Railroad Club will have two open house weekends in November. The first will be this Saturday and Sunday, during Blissfield Yuletide, from 10am to 3pm both days. Admission is free and no reservations are needed, but the club will accept donations for layout...
AAA Sunday: Lenawee & Hillsdale Have Cheapest Gasoline of Nearby Counties
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline…along with Hillsdale County… is the lowest among surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $4.11 per gallon as of Sunday night. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $4.22 …with the national average at $3.80 per gallon.
MDOT: M-34 to Experience Lane Closures Near Hudson Starting Tomorrow
Hudson, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation will have daily intermittent single-lane closures in both directions of M-34 from Beecher Road to Carleton Road in Hudson for shoulder repairs. The closures will start 7am Tuesday, November 8th…and be completed by 5pm Friday, November 11th. MDOT says that...
