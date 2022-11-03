Watch: Oil lamp lighting relay at Indian mall creates new world record

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A Diwali celebration at a mall in India created a new Guinness World Record for the most people lighting oil lamps in a relay.

DNAIndiaNews/YouTube

The Lulu Mall in Lucknow gathered 350 store workers and customers at the shopping center to participate in the lamp-lighting relay for Diwali, a religious festival of lights in the Hindu, Sikh and Jain religions.

The relay lasted for 39 minutes and all 350 lamps were successfully lit.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was present at the event to certify the relay as a new record.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com