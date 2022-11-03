ITHACA, N.Y.— In his relatively brief time as the City of Ithaca’s Director of Sustainability, Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres put Ithaca, a city of little more than 30,000, on the international map for its approach to fighting climate change on the local level. He gave backbone and potential to the Ithaca Green New Deal (IGND), a 2019 resolution of the City of Ithaca committing it to a monumentally ambitious set of goals to, ultimately, accomplish city-wide decarbonization by 2030 while prioritizing social equity.

