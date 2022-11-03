ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Aguirre-Torres details resignation from Ithaca sustainability leadership, fears over Green New Deal

ITHACA, N.Y.— In his relatively brief time as the City of Ithaca’s Director of Sustainability, Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres put Ithaca, a city of little more than 30,000, on the international map for its approach to fighting climate change on the local level. He gave backbone and potential to the Ithaca Green New Deal (IGND), a 2019 resolution of the City of Ithaca committing it to a monumentally ambitious set of goals to, ultimately, accomplish city-wide decarbonization by 2030 while prioritizing social equity.
ITHACA, NY
Creation of city manager position hinges on Tuesday’s election

ITHACA, N.Y.—Tuesday’s election will provide a final decision on the referendum for a city manager position to be added within the City of Ithaca, a proposed restructuring of city government that has been in the works for over a year, gaining the support of most of Common Council along the way.
Tompkins County officials offer remembrance of Henry Granison after his death

This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins County. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. At the November 7 public hearing regarding the 2023 County Budget, Legislators spoke about the recent passing of their colleague, Henry Granison,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University

The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
ITHACA, NY
‘Reimagining’ Committee to review Rochester’s model for unarmed services

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee is working toward progress. On Wednesday, the committee will meet to discuss policies. They’ll talk about Rochester’s model for unarmed support services, and hear from Michael Stitley, who directs the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response.
ITHACA, NY
1 day out: Ithaca picks a mayor, early voting check-in

WSKG Politics Tuesday · 1 day out: Ithaca picks a mayor, early voting check-in Tomorrow is election day.WSKG Politics and Government Reporter Vaughn Golden discusses how candidates have been rallying voters in the week before election day. Ithaca Voice reporter Jimmy Jordan gives and overview of the City of Ithaca’s mayoral race and we check-in with Broome County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dan Reynolds on how early voting is shaping up.
ITHACA, NY
Letter to the Editor: On Bangs Ambulance unionization

This is a letter to the editor written by Bangs Ambulance worker James Smith. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. COVID has created many challenges for the Emergency Medical System. Some workers at Bangs...
ITHACA, NY
Letter to the Editor: In support of Katie Sims for Mayor

This is a letter to the editor, written by Ithaca Alderperson Jorge DeFendini and Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. We are a pair of Ithaca City residents and...
Ribbon cut for new INHS affordable housing project downtown

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services celebrated the official opening of its latest project, Founders Way, with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 4. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street where Immaculate Conception Church was previously located, Founders Way offers 75 units of rental housing for residents making 30%-100% of the area median income.
ITHACA, NY
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

