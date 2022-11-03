Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Aguirre-Torres details resignation from Ithaca sustainability leadership, fears over Green New Deal
ITHACA, N.Y.— In his relatively brief time as the City of Ithaca’s Director of Sustainability, Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres put Ithaca, a city of little more than 30,000, on the international map for its approach to fighting climate change on the local level. He gave backbone and potential to the Ithaca Green New Deal (IGND), a 2019 resolution of the City of Ithaca committing it to a monumentally ambitious set of goals to, ultimately, accomplish city-wide decarbonization by 2030 while prioritizing social equity.
Election 2022: Voting locations, proposal info and what to know heading into the midterms
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Sources have exclusively confirmed to The Ithaca Voice that there are a few elections this week. Despite this surprise, The Ithaca Voice has you covered. We’ll be posting stories throughout the day and will be posting results tonight as soon as they begin to filter in, likely around 9:30 or 10 p.m.
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Creation of city manager position hinges on Tuesday’s election
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tuesday’s election will provide a final decision on the referendum for a city manager position to be added within the City of Ithaca, a proposed restructuring of city government that has been in the works for over a year, gaining the support of most of Common Council along the way.
The Ithaca Voice
Tompkins County officials offer remembrance of Henry Granison after his death
This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins County. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. At the November 7 public hearing regarding the 2023 County Budget, Legislators spoke about the recent passing of their colleague, Henry Granison,...
Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University
The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
whcuradio.com
‘Reimagining’ Committee to review Rochester’s model for unarmed services
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee is working toward progress. On Wednesday, the committee will meet to discuss policies. They’ll talk about Rochester’s model for unarmed support services, and hear from Michael Stitley, who directs the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response.
wskg.org
1 day out: Ithaca picks a mayor, early voting check-in
WSKG Politics Tuesday · 1 day out: Ithaca picks a mayor, early voting check-in Tomorrow is election day.WSKG Politics and Government Reporter Vaughn Golden discusses how candidates have been rallying voters in the week before election day. Ithaca Voice reporter Jimmy Jordan gives and overview of the City of Ithaca’s mayoral race and we check-in with Broome County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dan Reynolds on how early voting is shaping up.
Letter to the Editor: On Bangs Ambulance unionization
This is a letter to the editor written by Bangs Ambulance worker James Smith. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. COVID has created many challenges for the Emergency Medical System. Some workers at Bangs...
West State Street reduced to one lane for gas main work Tuesday and Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 800 through 1000 blocks of West State Street will be reduced to a single lane beginning both Nov. 8 and 9 starting at 9 a.m. for gas main coating application. One eastbound lane will be closed during work hours and no detour will be posted. Delays should...
Total early voting numbers in Chemung, Steuben, & Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The midterm elections are just a day away. From local towns and counties to statewide races, and all the way up to Capitol Hill, voters across the country will head to the polls if they haven’t already. Thousands of people in the Southern Tier have already cast their ballots. Early voting in New […]
City employees come out in droves to demand better pay and treatment, derailing budget vote
ITHACA, N.Y. — Before Ithaca’s Common Council meeting started on Wednesday, Alderperson Robert Cantelmo was fretting over the city budget. He shared his sense of anticipation with The Ithaca Voice on the sidewalk as he approached City Hall. Clearly, he was not the only one. The budget was...
ithaca.com
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
Letter to the Editor: In support of Katie Sims for Mayor
This is a letter to the editor, written by Ithaca Alderperson Jorge DeFendini and Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. We are a pair of Ithaca City residents and...
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
wskg.org
Republicans rally in Broome County ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections
New York’s Republican statewide ticket of candidates stopped in Broome County Sunday for their last rally before Election Day. GOP candidate for governor and Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin made his final pitch to a crowd of a few hundred people in Johnson City. Zeldin reiterated his promise to...
Ribbon cut for new INHS affordable housing project downtown
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services celebrated the official opening of its latest project, Founders Way, with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 4. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street where Immaculate Conception Church was previously located, Founders Way offers 75 units of rental housing for residents making 30%-100% of the area median income.
14850.com
Floral Avenue closed due to pedestrian crash, say county officials
County officials say Floral Ave, Route 13A in Ithaca’s west end, is closed late Monday night between West State Street and Coy Glen Road due to a crash involving a pedestrian. As of 11:38pm, officials said the road might be closed for up to two hours. Avoid the area.
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
The Ithaca Voice
Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0