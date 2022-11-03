Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
FOX2now.com
Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday event
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With more than 700 Afghan refugees arriving in St. Louis in 2021, a local organization is doing its part to make sure families feel welcome in their new home. Welcome Neighbor STL hosts a variety of programs, including an upcoming event to celebrate the spirit...
FOX2now.com
Local filmmaker produces award-winning documentary on music industry
Eric Ingram is the son of Luther Ingram, a well-known singer who made the hit song “If Loving You Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right.”. Local filmmaker produces award-winning documentary …. Eric Ingram is the son of Luther Ingram, a well-known singer who made the hit...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis area business fights back against costly …. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup...
FOX2now.com
Veterans celebrated on 100th mission for Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dozens of U.S. veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam recently took the trip of a lifetime. The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight recently completed its 100th mission, during which veterans took a trip to Washington, DC, to visit the memorials created in their honor.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Crystals, Rocks & Gift Shop
Learn about your rights at the Community Empowering …. Voters can learn about their rights at a community event held by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Delta Omega Chapter, in East St. Louis. What Are You Doing About It? Voters call-a-ride, …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
FOX2now.com
Students organize rally at site of St. Louis school shooting
Students and community members gathered at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Sunday, 13 days after a gunman killed a teacher and a student and wounded several others. For many, it was their first time back on the school campus since the shooting. Students organize rally at site...
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff's deputy carjacked
Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is carjacked and robbed of his gun in downtown St. Louis. Hancock & Kelley: STL sheriff’s deputy carjacked. Finally, a glaring example of why crime is a top issue: a city sheriff's deputy is...
FOX2now.com
‘Hop with a Cop’ event building new bonds
More than 100 St. Louis children got the unique experience of ‘Hop with a Cop.'. More than 100 St. Louis children got the unique experience of ‘Hop with a Cop.'. Learn about your rights at the Community Empowering …. Voters can learn about their rights at a community...
FOX2now.com
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis. A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis. High voter turnout for no-excuse absentee voting …. Voters appear to have taken advantage of the new no-excuse absentee voting...
FOX2now.com
Center of Attention – learn how to make a cake pop centerpiece for Turkey Day
ST. LOUIS – Amy’s Cake Pop Shop is popping up with more and more fantastic and creative ideas. Owner Amy Gamlin stopped by with her Thanksgiving creations available for turkey. Get those orders in soon. You can attend classes to make a Thanksgiving centerpiece bouquet of cake pops....
FOX2now.com
Verizon store break-in early Monday morning
Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away. Afghan children getting gifts during St. Louis holiday …. With more than...
FOX2now.com
DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure record
The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022, with a staggering 41% increase over the year prior. DEA St. Louis Division breaks its fentanyl seizure …. The Drug Enforcement Administration's St. Louis Division broke its fentanyl seizure record for Fiscal Year 2022,...
FOX2now.com
Drive, give, and eat for the Jim Butler Good Taste Initiative
A former Metro transit bus turned into a mobile fresh produce van. Drive, give, and eat for the Jim Butler Good Taste …. A former Metro transit bus turned into a mobile fresh produce van. Learn about your rights at the Community Empowering …. Voters can learn about their rights...
FOX2now.com
Daylight Saving switch means an extra hour of work for some local first responders
Daylight Saving Time ends overnight, and that means a lot of us will be enjoying an extra hour of sleep. But that's not necessarily the case for our first responders. Daylight Saving switch means an extra hour of work …. Daylight Saving Time ends overnight, and that means a lot...
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
FOX2now.com
Saturday Forecast
On Sunday, students and the community came together to heal nearly two weeks after a tragic shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Students who organized the event said they wanted to be around each other to share laughter and joy together again as they try to heal.
FOX2now.com
Sunday Forecast
FOX2now.com
Endangered Person Advisory: 21-year-old woman taken at gunpoint
Ferguson Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 21-year-old woman. Endangered Person Advisory: 21-year-old woman taken …. Ferguson Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 21-year-old woman. Learn about your rights at the Community Empowering …. Voters can learn about their rights at a...
FOX2now.com
Polls open statewide Illinois governor’s race
ST. LOUIS – In the Metro East Monday, candidates for Illinois governor made final campaign stops, delivering last-minute messages to voters. Voters in Illinois are headed to the polls to decide on whether Democrat J.B. Pritzker will keep his job or if Republican Darren Bailey should be the next governor.
