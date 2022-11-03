What is turning into potentially the biggest visitor weekend of the fall for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is set to transpire this weekend when head coach Steve Sarkisian’s squad hosts the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs at DKR in Austin. Texas looks set to host at least a few dozen visitors this weekend when it hosts TCU, which means it could be the biggest visitor list potentially outside of the Alabama Crimson Tide game on Sep. 10.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO