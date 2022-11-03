ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

4-Star A&M CB commit Bravion Rogers visiting Texas football vs. TCU

What is turning into potentially the biggest visitor weekend of the fall for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is set to transpire this weekend when head coach Steve Sarkisian’s squad hosts the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs at DKR in Austin. Texas looks set to host at least a few dozen visitors this weekend when it hosts TCU, which means it could be the biggest visitor list potentially outside of the Alabama Crimson Tide game on Sep. 10.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy