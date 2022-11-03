One of the big question marks heading into this winter awards season was where the various cast members of HBO’s ratings juggernaut “House of the Dragon” would eventually fall in terms of lead vs. supporting. While the cast category submissions don’t really matter for the SAG Awards (remember, that guild combines leads and supportings on the television side), they are of utmost importance for the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, plus next year’s Emmys. Gold Derby has learned exclusively that HBO has submitted one lead actor for contention, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, as well as one lead actress,...

23 MINUTES AGO