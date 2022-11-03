The Apple Watch remains the most popular smartwatch on the market. That might not seem like much considering that these wearables, once hyped as “a smartphone on your wrist,” didn’t live up to expectations and didn’t really catch on with the public when they were first unveiled. However, Apple changed all of that, and the explosive popularity of its own smart wearables has made this tech company one of the largest watchmakers in the world. These things can get pricey, but with Black Friday approaching and retailers rolling out Apple Watch deals early, Walmart has a killer deal right now on the Series 3 that lets you score it for just $149 ($50 off). If you find the newest Apple Watch models to be too pricey, read on to see why you might want to consider buying this older one.

3 DAYS AGO