ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno hires city controller. He’s a Fresno native and comes from a familiar organization

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJBeZ_0ixYU3nI00

The Fresno City Council on Thursday unanimously approved City Manager Georgeanne White’s recommendation to hire Santino Danisi as the new city controller.

Danisi currently serves as the chief financial officer for Fresno Unified School District.

The City Council made the closed-session vote as the first action item during Thursday’s meeting.

The city controller oversees the finance department and manages accounting, financial administration and reporting, budgeting, internal audits, treasury/cash management, investments, payroll, billing and accounts receivable, accounts payable, purchasing, reproduction and graphics, and business licenses and cashiering.

“Santino is highly respected, dedicated, ethical and skilled at effectively managing fiscal oversight for a large, multi-faceted organization, such as the city of Fresno,” White said in a news release.

Danisi is a native of Fresno. During his time working for the school district, he was recognized for his cost-saving solutions while protecting the district during the Great Recession. City officials said he also has experience in financial planning and management, risk identification and mitigation, budgeting and forecasting, cost/revenue trend analysis, team building and leadership, financial accounting, and data analysis and reporting.

“Mr. Danisi has done a stellar job of serving the students, families, and staff members of the Fresno Unified School District over the past 14 years. We are grateful for his service,” Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said in a statement. “The district is in a terrific fiscal position as a result of his efforts. The city of Fresno will be well served by his stewardship as well. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said Danisi came highly recommended.

“Those who know him compliment his strong work ethic and community ties. He is not only an expert in the field of finance, but also a true community servant,” Dyer said.

The hiring comes a little more than a month after the council voted in favor of the city manager’s recommendation to terminate longtime City Controller Mike Lima.

The termination came months after The Bee broke the story of the city losing $600,000 to a phishing scam . The scam occurred in 2020, but city officials didn’t disclose it until The Bee asked about it; city officials cited an ongoing FBI investigation for the lag.

City officials did not disclose a reason for Lima’s firing, nor did they say if losing the $600,000 was a contributing factor. Lima’s employment agreement with the city was updated in July. He earned an annual base salary of $189,500 and worked for the city for nearly three decades.

Details about Danisi’s pay and benefits have not yet been finalized.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

REVEALED: Bullard High School’s cellphone-free policy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bullard High School is set to become a smartphone-free learning environment starting on Wednesday, November 9, according to the school’s website. According to the school’s policy, students will keep their phones in pouches during the school day. Smartwatches will also have to be placed in a pouch. Any student who doesn’t […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

No place like home initiative approved in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno city councilmember Esmeralda Soria says not enough people in Fresno own their own homes. She says a new program aimed at providing 0% interest loans for families making less than one hundred twenty thousand dollars a year could change that.  “Well, I think that it helps everyone right? One in […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Top Dyer admin. official demoted to run city’s bus system

A top official at Fresno City Hall is on the move in a downward trajectory, the Dyer administration announced. Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield is headed back to his previous position as the Director of Transportation, a position that he served in for three years, the city announced Friday. The...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA

A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
287
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy