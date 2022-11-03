Read full article on original website
Geobiologists shine new light on Earth's first known mass extinction event 550 million years ago
A new study by Virginia Tech geobiologists traces the cause of the first known mass extinction of animals to decreased global oxygen availability, leading to the loss of a majority of animals present near the end of the Ediacaran Period some 550 million years ago. The research spearheaded by Scott...
Can JWST see galaxies made of primordial stars?
All stars are composed of mostly hydrogen and helium, but most stars also have measurable amounts of heavier elements, which astronomers lump into the category of "metals." Our sun has more metals than most stars because the nebula from which it formed was the remnant debris of earlier stars. These were in turn children of even earlier stars, and so on.
Huge extragalactic structure found hiding behind the Milky Way
A team of researchers with members from Universidad Nacional de San Juan, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and Universidad Andres Bello has found evidence of a large extragalactic assembly hiding behind one part of the Milky Way galaxy. The group has published a paper describing their findings on the arXiv preprint server while awaiting publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it's hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year's Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit...
Seeing clearly into a new realm—researchers prototype a new generation of quantum microscopy
While quantum computing seems like the big-ticket item among the developing technologies based on the behavior of matter and energy on the atomic and subatomic level, another direction promises to open a new door for scientific research itself—quantum microscopy. With the advance of quantum technologies, new microscopy modalities are...
Astronomers confirm solar eclipses mentioned in Indigenous folklore and historical documents in Japan
By combining written texts, folklore, and astronomical calculations, a team of researchers at Nagoya University, the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, and Otaru University of Commerce identified, examined, and analyzed specific records for three historical eclipses. The texts included the writings of Tokunai Mogami (1755–1836), one of the most prominent Shogunate explorers for Hokkaido, Sakhalin, and the Kuril Islands, the islands found between Japan and Russia.
Magnetic quantum fluid: Extremely fluid in two ways
Two superfluids can exist at the same time in ultracold atomic clouds. Until now, their coexistence could not be observed experimentally. Now, however, physicists from Heidelberg University have demonstrated such a magnetic quantum fluid—it is fluid in two ways—in an atomic gas. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Markus Oberthaler have succeeded in preparing this state in clouds of ultracold rubidium atoms and to characterize it in detail. The results of their research were published in the journal Nature Physics.
Earth's oldest stromatolites and the search for life on Mars
The earliest morphological traces of life on Earth are often highly controversial, both because non-biological processes can produce relatively similar structures and because such fossils have often been subjected to advanced alteration and metamorphism. Stromatolites, layered organo-sedimentary structures reflecting complex interplays between microbial communities and their environment, have long been...
Climate change to impact mountains on a global scale
Under the threat of climate change, mountain landscapes all over the world have the risk of becoming more hazardous to communities surrounding them, while their accelerated evolution may bring further environmental risks to surrounding areas. This is according to a scientist from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South...
New report outlines a major initiative to study geologic hazards related to subduction zones
A new report, co-authored by Carnegie's Diana Roman, presents a plan for an ambitious interdisciplinary initiative aimed at advancing understanding of the processes that trigger earthquakes, tsunamis, landslides, and volcanic eruptions where tectonic plates converge. Subduction zones are found around the world, mostly in coastal regions where an oceanic tectonic...
Experiment unveils Berry curvature mechanism for linear positive magnetoresistance
A research group lead by Prof. Liu Enke from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has established a physical model of Berry-curvature-dominated linear positive magnetoresistance (LPMR), providing experimental evidence for this mechanism. Relevant results were published in PNAS on Nov. 2. Berry curvature, the pseudomagnetic...
Artificial intelligence deciphers detector 'clouds' to accelerate materials research
X-rays can be used like a superfast, atomic-resolution camera, and if researchers shoot a pair of X-ray pulses just moments apart, they get atomic-resolution snapshots of a system at two points in time. Comparing these snapshots shows how a material fluctuates within a tiny fraction of a second, which could help scientists design future generations of super-fast computers, communications, and other technologies.
Drastic retreat of Norway's largest glacier highlights scale of climate change
A geography expert from The University of Manchester has demonstrated the speed and scale of climate change in a new book, by outlining the immense changes to Norway's largest glacier he has observed during his career. Honorary Senior Fellow Wilfred Theakstone began studying Austerdalsisen glacier—an outlet of the East Svartisen...
Silicon photonic microelectromechanical systems take a step forward
In recent years, global digitalization has seen unprecedented acceleration. Video streaming and video conferencing in home office and remote learning settings has resulted in a spike in residential broadband usage. Emerging applications such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles will further accelerate the need for data communication in the future. Today's internet infrastructure is built on fiber-optic communications, but how can the fiber-optic communication systems be made more efficient to fulfill future digital communication needs?
3D protein structure predictions made by AI could boost cancer research and drug discovery
In a living being, proteins make up roughly everything: from the molecular machines running every cell's metabolism, to the tip of your hair. Encoded in the DNA, a protein may be represented as a thread of hundreds of individual molecules called amino acids, linked together. Depending on its particular amino acid combination, a protein folds in one way or another, resulting in a functional 3D shape. The shape makes the function, and with 20 different amino acids available, the possible combinations are countless.
New blue quantum dot technology could lead to more energy-efficient displays
Quantum dots are nanoscale crystals capable of emitting light of different colors. Display devices based on quantum dots promise greater power efficiency, brightness and color purity than previous generations of displays. Of the three colors typically required to display full color images—red, green and blue—the last has proved difficult to produce.
Genetic analysis of Neolithic people from Mesopotamia shows blend of demographics
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Turkey, working with one colleague from Austria and two from Sweden, has found evidence via genetic analysis of a blend of demographics in Neolithic people living in the Upper Tigris portion of Mesopotamia. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how they extracted tissue samples from the remains of people buried in Çayönü Tepesi from the period 8500–7500 BCE.
Team creates crystals that generate electricity from heat
To convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called "thermoelectric materials." A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Arctic fires could release catastrophic amounts of CO2: study
Global warming is responsible for bigger and bigger fires in Siberia, and in the decades ahead they could release huge amounts of carbon now trapped in the soil, says a report out Thursday. Researchers fear a threshold might soon be crossed, beyond which small changes in temperature could lead to...
