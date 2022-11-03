Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Drop 1 Of The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Color Patent” Pack Lands On Nov. 13th
Nike and UNDEFEATED are more than well-likened to one another, having proffered a multitude of timeless collaborations across the Beaverton-based brands iconic lifestyle silhouettes. Following their “5 On It” joint effort seen on the Air Force 1 last summer, the 40th anniversary silhouette is being tapped once again to aid in the Los Angeles-based cohort’s own 20th anniversary.
sneakernews.com
Sail Tones Cover This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90
“Sail” hues are most often attributed to the warm summer months where puddles and crisp fallen leaves don’t stand as an obstacle. However, The Swoosh continues to push the envelope with its Air Max 90 proposition coated nearly entirely in the aforementioned light shade. Employing the latter throughout...
sneakernews.com
Bright Reds Bleed Into The Mesh Of This Nike Air Max Plus
Nike has continued to deliver new renditions of the Air Max Plus throughout 2022. And following several grounded options, the silhouette is now dressing up in a rather experimental colorway, whose white mesh is stained with a bright red dye. First unveiled in GS sizes, this Air Max Plus starts...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 “Skyline” Is Expected To Land In March Of 2023
Thanks to both sneaker leakers and early obtainers, we’re going into 2023 with near-full knowledge of what will be releasing several months down the road. And while Jordan Brand has evidently saved their best for the second half of the year, there are still a number of Spring-bound standouts to keep an eye out for, such as the previously-revealed Air Jordan 1 “Skyline.”
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” Is Expected To Return In 2023
2023 is set to return some of our favorite Jordan silhouettes plucked directly from the archives. From the “Laney” Air Jordan 14 to the “Columbia” AJ 11’s, the Beaverton-based brand is readying for a jam-packed new year that’s set to include a homecoming for the Air Jordan 7 “Chambray”.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Mid Victory Resurfaces In An All-Navy Colorway
The Nike Blazer’s origins on the hardwood have since proffered a number of off-shoot styles and constructions for The Swoosh to modernize its 1980s silhouette. Melding a fashion-forward aesthetic inspired by its roots on the court, the women’s exclusive Nike Blazer Mid Victory is returning in an all-navy outfit.
sneakernews.com
Tan And Green Make For A Fall-Appropriate Nike Dunk Low
With the Holiday Season fast-approaching, Nike is loading up on many of their best-selling items — Air Force 1s, Air Jordans, and, of course, Dunk Lows. And after appearing in several vibrant colorways over the course of the last few months, the latter is finally settling into Fall, delivering a palette comprised of the season’s signature hues.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 2002R Protection Pack Resurfaces In Black And Grey
Under the guise of the “Refined Future” banner, the New Balance 2002R has quickly become one of the most beloved model’s in the Boston-based brand’s heritage-filled archives. As of late however, the silhouette has been in the midst of a short hiatus in order for the cohort to explore a multitude of once forgotten propositions.
sneakernews.com
“Velvet Brown” Dresses The Nike Terminator High For Fall
While a little over a week remains before the official return of the Nike Terminator in its OG “Georgetown” outfit, the silhouette sewn from the hardwood is now taking hold of a winterized aesthetic melding warm textures and darker tones. Utilizing a canvas construction as its base layer,...
sneakernews.com
Black Canvas Builds Out The Next Nike Dunk Mid
Over the course of the last few years, Nike has indulged us with countless Dunk Lows and Highs. Mids, however, have been largely absent from the scene — that is, however, until now, as a multi-color offering was unveiled just last week. And now, only days thereafter, yet another upcoming pair has surfaced: the “Black Canvas.”
sneakernews.com
SOULGOODS Revisits The Mac Attack With Its Second Nike Dunk High
“SOULGOODS” may not yet be a household name outside of its native Beijing, but the boutique is poised to change that, one NIKE, Inc. collaboration at a time. Having unveiled a predominantly olive green Nike Dunk High in late July, the Chinese cohort has recently shared a look at another take of the 37-year-old design. The “Light Silver” and “Black” color scheme that takes over the sneaker works in-tandem with perforations at the lateral quarter panel, textile mid-foot overlays, and crimson branding on the tongue label for an homage to the Nike Mac Attack from 1984. The tennis shoe made famous by Jon McEnroe hadn’t spent time in the mainstream sneaker zeitgeist until the last year, during which Travis Scott and LeBron James were both seen wearing vintage pairs of the model. Brendan Dunne, General Manager at Complex, reported in early September that the “Rebel With A Cause”‘s tennis model would return in original styles throughout 2023. SOULGOODS might be part of the rollout.
sneakernews.com
Concepts Applies Their Signature Almas Print To Two Chuck 70s
For the second drop of their Fall/Winter ’22 collection, Concepts is delivering a collaborative effort with Converse, which sees the brands crafting both apparel as well as two iterations of the Chuck 70. The Concepts x Converse Chuck 70 comes in either black or white, effectively building off the...
sneakernews.com
The LeBron James x Nike Dunk Low “Fruity Pebbles” Releases Tomorrow
In 2006, LeBron James and The Swoosh struck gold with the Zoom LeBron 4 “Fruity Pebbles” – a nod to the four-time champions favorite cereal – which has since proffered into one of Nike Basketball’s most widely popular collections year after year with each ensuing signature silhouette taking on their own aesthetic of the rainbow-hued flakes. While the Nike LeBron 20’s composition has yet to be announced, the Beaverton-based brand is tying us over with the first lifestyle off-shoot for the themed collection, employing a colorful amalgamation of shades onto the Nike Dunk Low.
sneakernews.com
The Patta x Experimental Jetset x Converse Chuck 70 Is Inspired By City Exploration
Patta has teamed up with Nike countless times across both 2021 and 2022. And to help close out the latter on a high, the Amsterdam-based label is joining forces with another member of the Swoosh family: Converse. They’re not doing so by their lonesome, either, as they’ve invited design agency Experimental Jetset along to help reimagine the much-beloved Chuck 70.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Kukini Dresses Up In Black And Blue
Heralded as a cult classic, the past few years have seen seldom returns of the Nike Air Kukini, now electing to clothe its obscure construction in a cool black and blue outfit. Centered around a muted teal neoprene base, occasional dark navy hues accent the embroidered oval of the midfoot...
sneakernews.com
Releasing This Week: HUF x Nike SB Dunks, AJ11 “Midnight Navy,” Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet,” And More
2023 isn’t the only thing that’s fast-approaching, as notable sneaker releases the likes of the Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” and A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 are just around the corner. But before we get to what are arguably some of the most-anticipated releases of 2022, we have to go through a drove of equally-tempting sneakers.
sneakernews.com
“Sunset Haze” Evokes A Springtime Aesthetic On The Women’s Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low
Soft washed pastels have rendered a many springtime aesthetics for the Air Jordan 1 to frolic around in months before the weather begins to warm and new leaves form. The Swoosh however, can’t seem to wait for the spring and summer months as it employs a brightened aesthetic upon the heralded silhouette’s low-top construction.
sneakernews.com
LeBron James Unveils Nike LeBron 20 In New Lakers-Inspired Colorway
Despite a 2-6 start to the season, the Nike LeBron 20 has been deployed in full force out in LA with James and co. dawning original and upcoming compositions of the on-court silhouette crafted for the next generation. As such, Friday night’s loss to the Utah Jazz gave us an up-close look at the first Lakers-centric colorway in tandem with their purple and black Statement Edition jerseys.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Presto Goes Multi-Color
While darkened neutrals have anchored a majority of The Swooshes fall-friendly propositions, the Nike Air Presto continues to enjoy going against the grain with a constant stream of gaudy outfits taking over the “t-shirt for your feet”, such as the most recent “Multi-Color” offering. Blending titular...
sneakernews.com
The French Football Federation Gets Its Own Nike Air Max Plus Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Amongst the favorites to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the Men’s French Football Federation has recently gotten a Nike Air Max Plus to match their off-the-pitch gear. Clad in a deep, dark navy, the sneaker maintains a breathable mesh base overlaid with TPU strips across the...
Comments / 0