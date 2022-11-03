Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho tax collections back on track after October revenue
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho tax collections are back on track after October revenue exceeded expectations and made up for the first three months of the current fiscal year, state budget officials said Monday. Idaho collected about $48 million more than expected in October, the Division of Financial Management...
kidnewsradio.com
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little’s reelection campaign strategy involves ignoring his gubernatorial opponents while attacking Democratic President Joe Biden. It’s working. The first-term governor is expected to win a reelection victory Tuesday in the deeply conservative state that he shepherded through the COVID-19...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho GOP incumbents Simpson, Fulcher go for reelection
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher are seeking reelection in Tuesday’s election in deeply conservative Idaho. Simpson, 72, is seeking a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. Fulcher, 60, is seeking a...
kidnewsradio.com
As Election Day approaches, officials urge Idahoans to rely on trusted sources for voting information
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In the lead-up to Election Day, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit and Idaho’s county clerks are urging Idahoans to get their election-related information from trusted sources and to report any voting rights or voter fraud concerns to officials.
kidnewsradio.com
Leading Idaho funds runway improvements to St. Anthony Community Airport
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Grant funds in the amount of $1.7 million from Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative helped repair and replace sections of badly damaged runway at the small community airport in St. Anthony in October. The funds were used in conjunction with Idaho Airport Aid Program funding to complete the runway reconstruction and eliminate a significant safety hazard.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho joins $16 million multistate settlements over Experian data breaches
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Monday Idaho, along with a coalition of other states, has agreed to two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. The coalition has also obtained a separate...
kidnewsradio.com
Sunday’s sunny weather brings people outside
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The afternoon sun brought people out to enjoy the sun and the light breeze before, the winter weather begins to take over. People walked their dogs, enjoyed in the sun and went for a jog. Regi Moritsch says taking in the weather is a...
