New Castle, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Energency Crews Called to Early Morning Route 18 Accident in Racoon Twp.

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver County 9-1-1 said that they received a report of an accident involving a pickup truck and a car on Route 18 in Raccoon Township just after 6 a.m. this morning. There is no word if any one was injured as State Police are investigating. No further information is available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 Off-Ramp

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Monroe Township on October 30. According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Saturday, November 5, this crash happened near Interstate 80 and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell Twp. Police Hold “Coffee With a Cop”

(Photo Courtesy of Hopewell Twp. Police Department) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Police Chief Don Sedlacek said that The Hopewell Township Police Department recently sponsored ‘COFFEE WITH A COP’ at George’s Restaurant in Hopewell Township. A Meet and Greet was also held at the new Farm and Home in Green Garden Plaza during their grand opening.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.

A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County

Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...

