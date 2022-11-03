Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtae.com
Police, firefighters and paramedics called to two-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township, Beaver County
RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and a car in Raccoon Township, Beaver County. The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday on Route 18 near Shippingport Road. While paramedics were called to the...
14-year-old found with gun in stolen car in Mercer County, owner found dead
When searching the car, police found a handgun.
beavercountyradio.com
Energency Crews Called to Early Morning Route 18 Accident in Racoon Twp.
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver County 9-1-1 said that they received a report of an accident involving a pickup truck and a car on Route 18 in Raccoon Township just after 6 a.m. this morning. There is no word if any one was injured as State Police are investigating. No further information is available.
beavercountyradio.com
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart
MONACA, Pa. — Full of life and smiles — that’s how 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard is being remembered. “He was such a kind and good man as evidenced as he was acting as a good Samaritan,” Attorney Joel Sansone said. His family’s attorney is bringing light to...
Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
Local police captain accused of shutting off body camera
An East Liverpool Police Captain is due in court next month after he was indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
explore venango
Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 Off-Ramp
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Monroe Township on October 30. According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Saturday, November 5, this crash happened near Interstate 80 and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Alert newspaper carrier rescues elderly couple from burning house in Tarentum
Becoming a hero was the furthest thing from Jennifer Colarossi’s mind while she was delivering newspapers in Tarentum before the sun came up Monday. She was just trying out a few changes to her delivery route to see if she could shave a little time off the process. That...
Man faces OVI, other charges after traffic stop
Reports said a Coitsville man who almost wrecked his motorcycle early Saturday morning also had a gun on him.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Twp. Police Hold “Coffee With a Cop”
(Photo Courtesy of Hopewell Twp. Police Department) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Police Chief Don Sedlacek said that The Hopewell Township Police Department recently sponsored ‘COFFEE WITH A COP’ at George’s Restaurant in Hopewell Township. A Meet and Greet was also held at the new Farm and Home in Green Garden Plaza during their grand opening.
Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
Gunshot sensor call leads to arrests in Youngstown
Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men and found two guns while answering a gunshot sensor call on the South Side.
butlerradio.com
Father Accused Of Stabbing Son In Armstrong Co.
A father is facing attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing his son in Armstrong County. State police say they were called to a home on Washington Street in Parks Township last Wednesday for a stabbing. When they arrived, police say they found 75-year-old James Suman of Vandergrift had stabbed his...
wtae.com
Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County
Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the intersection of Huey Street and Olive Street at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
Four shot over 10 hours in Allegheny County
A man is in critical condition after being shot this morning in McKeesport. Allegheny County Police say 911 was notified just after 6 a.m. of gunfire in the 2100 block of Beacon Street.
Fire Chief: Suspect charged in 2 Warren arsons; person of interest in multiple others
A man is in the Trumbull County Jail Sunday morning on multiple arson charges.
Couple charged following alert from children’s hospital
A man and woman from Struthers are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail for now after appearing in court Monday.
Comments / 2