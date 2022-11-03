Read full article on original website
PLANetizen
The Elections and Transportation
An article by Robert Puentes and Jonathan Hammond for the Eno Center for Transportation describes the various ballot measures that will affect transportation around the country. “All told, over $130 billion in spending over the next 20 years could be affected.”. The measures include ‘millionaire taxes’ on the ballot...
nbc11news.com
Surprising number of unaffiliated voters across Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We are just one day away from the critical midterm elections. As of today, millions of Americans have already cast their ballot. Across the country, Republicans and Democrats are eager to get their vote in and make their voices heard. Although, what some find surprising is the number of unaffiliated voters that have turned out in this election cycle. Here are the latest numbers in Colorado and Mesa County.
Why Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Wins Praise From Liberals — And Conservatives
“We've leaned into individual responsibility in Colorado,” said Polis, who made a fortune as an internet entrepreneur.
PLANetizen
California Governor to Cities: Homelessness is a Crisis. “Act Like it.”
The battle over housing in California continues, with Governor Gavin Newsom—up for reelection today—rejecting every city’s proposed plan to help the growing number of residents experiencing homelessness, reports Anita Chabria in the Los Angeles Times. Around the state, local opposition has stymied efforts to build affordable housing....
Latinos believe they will make the difference in Colorado's new congressional district
This year's election is special for 34-year-old Jorge Villanueva. It marks his first time voting.The Commerce City resident, originally from Guerrero, Mexico, said he wants elected officials to help immigrants, to support small businesses and expand health care. "Those who can vote need to vote," Villanueva tells Axios Denver in Spanish, saying he'll support Democrats. Driving the news: Latinos represent a significant portion of the new 8th Congressional District, and many say they are energized about the potential of electing Colorado's first Latina member of Congress, Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo.The question remains whether Latinos will turn out and stay...
i-70scout.com
Survey: Colorado voters have faith in statewide elections, concerns about the economy
Nov. 2, 2022—More than two-thirds of Coloradans believe that elections in the state will be fair and accurate in 2022—although the numbers vary among voters from party to party, according to a new survey from the University of Colorado Boulder. The results appear less than a week before...
aspenpublicradio.org
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties
Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
coloradopolitics.com
CALDARA | What does a Colorado GOP win look like?
I’m writing this column before Election Day. No one knows the outcome, but I have my speculations. Republicans will take back the United States Congress and a slight majority in the U.S. Senate. But my political arena is the state of Colorado, a blue, blue state. And if there...
MedicalXpress
A decade after legalizing cannabis in Colorado, here's what we've learned
Ten years ago this week, Colorado voters approved Amendment 64, making the state among the first two in the nation (along with Washington) to legalize the use and possession of cannabis, a.k.a. marijuana, for recreational purposes. Since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have followed suit. On Tuesday,...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Know the facts about Colorado under Gov. Polis
As a proud Colorado native, our family relocated to Grand County to raise our two young boys. Raising kids has fueled a new passion and desire to ensure they can grow up in a safe and beautiful state. When it comes to our children, I will stand up. Sadly, Colorado...
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in Colorado
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
CBS News
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds
Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
coloradosun.com
Time is running out on Colorado’s rent assistance program
A program that paid up to 15 months of rent on behalf of Coloradans who struggled financially during the pandemic closes to newcomers on Nov. 15. But it’s not over just yet. Some of Colorado’s share of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program remains unspent. Those who apply by the deadline will be vetted and if they’re eligible, may receive financial help, like the more than 36,000 Colorado households that have already benefited, according to the state’s Department of Local Affairs, which oversees the program. Federal aid also remains available in some parts of the state, though it all will likely run out in 2023.
coloradosun.com
To keep people from returning to jail, Mesa County follows other communities’ reentry roadmap
Richard Gallegos was locked up in the Mesa County Jail for the first time at age 18. He spent the next eight years in and out of jail — typically drug and alcohol-fueled misdemeanors that sometimes led to more serious incidents, including (nonviolent) domestic disputes and resisting arrest, he said. At 27, he was sentenced to prison for a drug and firearms violation.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The Colorado Sun spoke to unaffiliated voters in Lauren Boebert’s district soon after she took office. Here’s how they feel about her now.
Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. When Republican Lauren Boebert was first elected to Congress in 2020, unaffiliated voters carried her to victory — and she’ll need their support again this year to win a second term. That’s...
Craig Daily Press
Candidate Column: Heidi Ganahl for governor
I’m Heidi Ganahl, a Mom on a Mission to be your next governor, to be a voice for all of Colorado. My favorite part of campaigning is getting out into small-town Colorado. I have traveled the state for six years as a University of Colorado Regent, and for more than a year now as a candidate for governor. The more I travel our beautiful state, the more I hear loud and clear that the people in the small towns of Colorado don’t feel heard. They’re very worried about their industries, whether it’s the energy industry, cattle ranching, farming or a small businesses.
Colorado Democrats polling ahead of GOP as election nears
(The Center Square) – The most recent polls gauging Colorado’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races all show Democratic incumbents leading, but margins vary. Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea is within 1.5 points of incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released this week.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
