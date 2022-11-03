Saratoga County — If you’re looking to expand your culinary palette, now is the perfect time to get out and try new restaurants in Saratoga County. The 17th annual restaurant week kicks off Monday, November 7, and runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Many local restaurants will serve up a variety of prix fixe menu options ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. “Discover Saratoga's Restaurant Week is one of the annual events that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County a great place to live and visit” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Please support our local restaurants and their employees by trying a new restaurant or visiting an old favorite. I encourage everyone to get and enjoy a delicious meal and explore our destination's many unique local businesses, attractions, farms, parks, and more!” For menus, participating restaurants, special hotel rates, and more information about Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week, visit www.discoversaratoga.org/restaurantweek or call 518-584-1531. Restaurant and hotel reservations are strongly suggested.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO