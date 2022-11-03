ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Restaurant Week Kicks Off!

Saratoga County — If you’re looking to expand your culinary palette, now is the perfect time to get out and try new restaurants in Saratoga County. The 17th annual restaurant week kicks off Monday, November 7, and runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Many local restaurants will serve up a variety of prix fixe menu options ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. “Discover Saratoga's Restaurant Week is one of the annual events that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County a great place to live and visit” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Please support our local restaurants and their employees by trying a new restaurant or visiting an old favorite. I encourage everyone to get and enjoy a delicious meal and explore our destination's many unique local businesses, attractions, farms, parks, and more!” For menus, participating restaurants, special hotel rates, and more information about Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week, visit www.discoversaratoga.org/restaurantweek or call 518-584-1531. Restaurant and hotel reservations are strongly suggested.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Commissioner Sanghvi: Broken Promises, No Answers

I attended the November 1 Saratoga Springs City Council meeting attempting one more time to get answers to questions about the city's proposed 2023 Comprehensive Budget. Along with the city's charter and its comprehensive plan, the Saratoga Springs Comprehensive Budget is one of our key documents. The budget will determine what services the city will provide its citizens and what its citizens will be required to pay for these services. It will directly impact every household in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy