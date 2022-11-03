10 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 4-6)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Hour Detroit has you covered with information on the best upcoming concerts, festivals, outdoor activities, and other goings on in Southeast Michigan.

This weekend, Oct. 4-6, 2022, we’ve got details on Youmacon 2022, a high-flying circus performance, a concert by the “Queen of Funk,” Chaka Kahn, and more.

Youmacon 2022

Celebrate Japanese animation, video games, and pop culture at this 18th annual convention. Come in your best cosplay and enjoy a mix of activities including interactive games, celebrity guest panels, live music, Anime vendors, costume contests, and much more. Nov. 3-6. $30-$75. The Detroti Marriott at the Renaissance Center; youmacon.com .

Chaka Kahn

This 10-time Grammy Award-winning “Queen of Funk” has been dazzling listeners with her eclectic mix of R&B, soul, funk, disco, and pop music for more than 40 years. Expect to hear Khan’s new single, “Woman Like Me,” along with a smattering of hits from her extensive back catalog. Nov. 4. $60+. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org .

Dirty Dancing in Concert

Lovers of the classic ’80s film can enjoy it in a whole new way when this immersive touring event comes to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre. View the digitally remastered movie on the big screen as a band performs the iconic soundtrack live on stage. Stick around after the show for an encore party hosted by the musicians. Nov. 4. $60+. Fisher Theatre, Detroit; broadwayindetroit.com .

UniverSoul Circus

Bring the entire family out for a spectacular circus performance predominantly by people of color. Watch high-flying acrobatics, jaw-dropping stunts, and an incredible non-stop party at what is known as one of the top three circuses in America. Select days Nov. 4-Dec. 4. $27.50+. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, universoulcircus.com .

“The Life of James” Live Concert Fundraiser

Evrod Cassimy, the morning anchor of WDIV, holding a special going away concert fundraiser in celebration of his new album, “The Life of James.” He will also donate nearly $50,000 he’s raised to Cass Tech High School students. Cassimy is leaving WDIV on Nov. 4 and will be moving back to his hometown of Chicago. Nov. 5. Free with online reservation. Emagine Theatre, Royal Oak; evrodcassimy.com .

Tracy Morgan

Best known for his roles in hit NBC comedies like Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock , this Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian will stop at Detroit’s Music Hall for a night of stand-up comedy during his No Disrespect tour. Morgan was seen most recently in Jordan Peele’s TBS comedy The Last O.G. , in which he portrayed an ex-con searching for redemption. Nov. 5. $45+. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org .

Owl Festival

Michigan’s owls take center stage at this festival, which features owl pellet dissections, several owl prowls, educational presentations, games, crafts and much more. Preregistration is required by Nov. 4. Dress for the weather. Nov. 5. $6/person, free/under 2. Oakwoods Nature Center at Oakwoods Metropark; metroparks.com .

Holiday Arts and Craft Show

Get a jump on your holiday shopping, and support local crafters, at this 44th annual juried art show. Proceeds benefit the Holly Historical Society and Holly High School Project Graduation. Nov. 5. $3. Holly High School; hollyhistorical.com .

Two Door Cinema Club

The Ireland-based indie rockers of Two Door Cinema Club embark on an international tour this fall in support of their fifth studio album, Keep on Smiling , which debuted in September. Hear new singles “Wonderful Life” and “Lucky” when the band brings its signature blend of pop, punk, and dance sounds to Detroit’s Majestic Theatre this month. Dream pop outfit Day Wave will open the show. Nov. 6. $35+. Majestic Theatre, Detroit; majesticdetroit.com .

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Ukrainian circus performer and comedian Gregory Popovich trained more than 25 rescued pets for this family-friendly pro- duction. See cats, dogs, birds, and even ponies perform jaw-dropping stunts live on stage, along with world-class juggling by Popovich himself. An alum of the renowned Moscow Circus, he began performing at just 6 years of age. Nov. 6. $15+. Redford Theatre, Detroit; redfordtheatre.com .

The post 10 Things to Do This Weekend (Oct. 4-6) appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .