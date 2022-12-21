ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

10 Things to Do This New Year’s Weekend (Dec. 30-Jan. 1)

By Christina Clark
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 11 days ago

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Hour Detroit has you covered with information on the best upcoming concerts, festivals, outdoor activities, and other goings on in Southeast Michigan.

This New Year’s weekend, Dec. 30-Jan. 1, we’ve got details on light displays to see before they’re gone. Plus, get information on several New Year’s Eve parties in Metro Detroit, stage performances, and much more.

A Ford House Christmas

Each year, the historic former residence of Edsel and Eleanor Ford transforms into a holiday wonderland for this festive event. Visits begin with a lighted shuttle ride to the home, where holiday crafts and entertainment await at the property’s visitor center. Concessions will be available for purchase. Nov. 18-Dec. 30. $20+. Ford House, 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe ; fordhouse.org .

Magic of Lights

Detroit’s newest Christmas tradition returns to Pine Knob this holiday season to dazzle visitors with the latest in LED technology. This drive-through experience features several different holiday scenes and characters, all aglow in thousands of glittering lights. The experience is designed to be enjoyed entirely from inside a car, making it the ideal festive outing for those continuing to practice social distancing. Select dates Nov. 18-Dec. 31. $15+ per vehicle. Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston ; 313presents.com .

Wild Lights

Millions of LED lights illuminate trees, buildings, and hundreds of animal-inspired sculptures at the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday celebration. The majority of the event takes place outside, but for the first time this year, guests can warm up with s’mores, hot cocoa, and adult beverages inside the Wild Lights Lounge. Perfect for zoogoers of all ages, Wild Lights is known to sell out — so grab your tickets early. Select dates Nov. 19-Jan. 8. $17+. Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak ; wildlights.detroitzoo.org .

Les Misérables

“Les Mis” is known as the world’s most popular musical and tells a story of broken dreams, sacrifice, redemption, and unrequited love in 19th century France. Dec. 20-Jan. 8, no show on Christmas Day. $36-$160. Fisher Theatre, 3011 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit ; broadwayindetroit.com .

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle

From the producers of Immersive van Gogh, this wintertime experience will put you in the middle of the beloved holiday classic with breathtaking projections and special effects that bring your favorite scenes including “The March of The Toys,” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to life. There will even be a life-sized nutcracker. Dec. 21-31, closed Christmas Day. $30 per person. Lighthouse Artspace Detroit, 311 E. Grand River Ave., Detroit ; immersive-nutcracker.com .

Aida in Concert

See one of the most favorite operas, which tells the story of an enslaved Nubian princess who falls in love with an Egyptian Captain who is betrothed to the Pharaoh’s daughter, conducted by Jonathon Heyward during this one-night-only special concert event. Dec. 30. $89-$139. Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit ; detroitopera.org .

Night of Knockouts XXIV

Catch this live professional boxing event. The fight card will be announced prior to the fight and is subject to change without notice. All bouts are approved by the State of Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission. Ages 21 and up only. Dec. 30. $35+. Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit ; 313presents.com .

New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown

The entire family is invited to this afternoon New Year’s Eve celebration. Among the festivities are a puppet show, stilt walking, make-and-take crafts, dance performances, and music spun by the 14-year-old DJ Indy. Dec. 31. No cost. Beacon Park, 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit ; empoweringmichigan.com .

NYE 2023 Resolution Ball

Kiss 2022 goodbye at Metro Detroit’s “largest and most exclusive” New Year’s Eve party. Celebrate the incoming year with live entertainment including stilt-walking, illusions, and stunt performances until 3 a.m. Plus, a midnight snack station selling pizza, sliders, and coneys as well as the “Korbel Countdown” Champagne Reception at midnight. Dec. 31. $75-$195. Ages 21-plus. The Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit ; resolutionballdetroit.com .

Legendary 2023 NYE Bash

This New Year’s Eve celebration happens at Hush Haunted Attraction’s hyper-realistic mini–Bourbon Street and is themed to Mardi Gras. There’s arcade-style axe throwing, New Orleans-inspired eats, live music, a champagne reception, and ball/confetti drop at midnight. Dec. 31. $60-$90. Hush Haunted Attraction, 37550 Cherry Hill Road, Westland ; hushhauntedattractions.com .

This post is updated weekly.

The post 10 Things to Do This New Year’s Weekend (Dec. 30-Jan. 1) appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Meet the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Congratulations to the parents of the first babies born in the New Year in metro Detroit!. Samiyah Grace arrived shortly after midnight at Ascension St. John Hospital. Mayven Pierre Clark arrived at 12:22 a.m. on January 1 at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, according to a spokesperson for DMC.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

New Year's Eve in Metro Detroit: Things to do to ring in 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve is only a couple of days away and cities across Metro Detroit are throwing celebrations for families and friends to ring in 2023. Here's a list of some events happening this weekend: New Year's Eve Kids CountdownWhen: Saturday, Dec. 31 from 1-6 p.m. Where: Beacon Park DetroitDetails: The event features a light show, musical performances, dancers, as well as food and drinks. Families can also create free make-and-take 2023 calendars and New Year bingo cards. This event is free and open to all, both indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity inside the heated Winter Lodge tent. You can...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

New Year’s Eve Parties, Construction Updates, and More Metro Detroit News

New Year’s Eve parties in Metro Detroit. From black-tie gatherings and upscale balls to champagne parties and afternoon happenings for the entire family, Hour Detroit has details on some of the best local New Year’s Eve parties ringing in 2023 with a bang. Southeast Michigan road closures and construction updates. Gov. Whitmer is working on […] The post New Year’s Eve Parties, Construction Updates, and More Metro Detroit News appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
gotodestinations.com

PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)

Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
DETROIT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

Metro Detroit Vegan Restaurants to Try

Tasty vegan options have never been so easy to find in the city of Detroit. Vegan restaurants with creative menus and delicious dishes have either opened in metro Detroit or seen a spike in popularity in recent years. Whether you’ve eaten plant based for a while or are just now starting to eat vegan, these spots are more than worthy of your attention.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
DETROIT, MI
travelnowsmart.com

Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs

If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate the new year

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For a small donation, you can help a Detroit shelter dog celebrate New Year's Eve with a special treat. A $5 donation will get a Kong toy that will be filled with treats and given to pups at Detroit Dog Rescue. The Peppler Agency in Harper Woods will be matching donations.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022

Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
DETROIT, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Roseville, MI

The city of Roseville, Michigan, is a quaint but unique community that offers a variety of residential and commercial areas for everyone to explore. Located in the southern part of Macomb County, Roseville is just a few minutes' drives away from the greater Detroit area. In fact, before 1950, Roseville...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
334
Followers
244
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy