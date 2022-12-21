10 Things to Do This New Year’s Weekend (Dec. 30-Jan. 1)

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Hour Detroit has you covered with information on the best upcoming concerts, festivals, outdoor activities, and other goings on in Southeast Michigan.

This New Year’s weekend, Dec. 30-Jan. 1, we’ve got details on light displays to see before they’re gone. Plus, get information on several New Year’s Eve parties in Metro Detroit, stage performances, and much more.

A Ford House Christmas

Each year, the historic former residence of Edsel and Eleanor Ford transforms into a holiday wonderland for this festive event. Visits begin with a lighted shuttle ride to the home, where holiday crafts and entertainment await at the property’s visitor center. Concessions will be available for purchase. Nov. 18-Dec. 30. $20+. Ford House, 1100 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe ; fordhouse.org .

Magic of Lights

Detroit’s newest Christmas tradition returns to Pine Knob this holiday season to dazzle visitors with the latest in LED technology. This drive-through experience features several different holiday scenes and characters, all aglow in thousands of glittering lights. The experience is designed to be enjoyed entirely from inside a car, making it the ideal festive outing for those continuing to practice social distancing. Select dates Nov. 18-Dec. 31. $15+ per vehicle. Pine Knob Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston ; 313presents.com .

Wild Lights

Millions of LED lights illuminate trees, buildings, and hundreds of animal-inspired sculptures at the Detroit Zoo’s annual holiday celebration. The majority of the event takes place outside, but for the first time this year, guests can warm up with s’mores, hot cocoa, and adult beverages inside the Wild Lights Lounge. Perfect for zoogoers of all ages, Wild Lights is known to sell out — so grab your tickets early. Select dates Nov. 19-Jan. 8. $17+. Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak ; wildlights.detroitzoo.org .

Les Misérables

“Les Mis” is known as the world’s most popular musical and tells a story of broken dreams, sacrifice, redemption, and unrequited love in 19th century France. Dec. 20-Jan. 8, no show on Christmas Day. $36-$160. Fisher Theatre, 3011 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit ; broadwayindetroit.com .

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle

From the producers of Immersive van Gogh, this wintertime experience will put you in the middle of the beloved holiday classic with breathtaking projections and special effects that bring your favorite scenes including “The March of The Toys,” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to life. There will even be a life-sized nutcracker. Dec. 21-31, closed Christmas Day. $30 per person. Lighthouse Artspace Detroit, 311 E. Grand River Ave., Detroit ; immersive-nutcracker.com .

Aida in Concert

See one of the most favorite operas, which tells the story of an enslaved Nubian princess who falls in love with an Egyptian Captain who is betrothed to the Pharaoh’s daughter, conducted by Jonathon Heyward during this one-night-only special concert event. Dec. 30. $89-$139. Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit ; detroitopera.org .

Night of Knockouts XXIV

Catch this live professional boxing event. The fight card will be announced prior to the fight and is subject to change without notice. All bouts are approved by the State of Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission. Ages 21 and up only. Dec. 30. $35+. Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit ; 313presents.com .

New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown

The entire family is invited to this afternoon New Year’s Eve celebration. Among the festivities are a puppet show, stilt walking, make-and-take crafts, dance performances, and music spun by the 14-year-old DJ Indy. Dec. 31. No cost. Beacon Park, 1901 Grand River Ave., Detroit ; empoweringmichigan.com .

NYE 2023 Resolution Ball

Kiss 2022 goodbye at Metro Detroit’s “largest and most exclusive” New Year’s Eve party. Celebrate the incoming year with live entertainment including stilt-walking, illusions, and stunt performances until 3 a.m. Plus, a midnight snack station selling pizza, sliders, and coneys as well as the “Korbel Countdown” Champagne Reception at midnight. Dec. 31. $75-$195. Ages 21-plus. The Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit ; resolutionballdetroit.com .

Legendary 2023 NYE Bash

This New Year’s Eve celebration happens at Hush Haunted Attraction’s hyper-realistic mini–Bourbon Street and is themed to Mardi Gras. There’s arcade-style axe throwing, New Orleans-inspired eats, live music, a champagne reception, and ball/confetti drop at midnight. Dec. 31. $60-$90. Hush Haunted Attraction, 37550 Cherry Hill Road, Westland ; hushhauntedattractions.com .

This post is updated weekly.

