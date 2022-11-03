Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Group threatens to stab man during robbery aboard Bronx subway train
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for threatening to stab a man during a robbery aboard a Bronx subway train, authorities said.
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
Teens steal man's eyeglasses, slap his face after firing gel blaster at him in Queens subway
A group of young men stole a subway rider’s eyeglasses and slapped him across the face after shooting him with a gel blaster and stalking him through the Queens subway on Sunday, police said.
NBC New York
Harlem Man Arrested for Girlfriend's Murder After Body Parts Found in Suitcases
An arrest has been made in the murder case of D'Asia Johnson, the 22-year-old woman found dismembered and stuffed in suitcases left inside a Brooklyn apartment in September. Police arrested Justin Williams, 24, on charges of murder and concealment of a human corpse on Monday, nearly seven weeks after Johnson was discovered. The Harlem man, previously identified by sources as the victim's boyfriend, had been questioned by authorities last month in her killing, sources had said.
Police: Suspects rob off-duty correction officer in Brooklyn
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Sunday, police say.
2 sisters injured after hit by car in front of mom in Brooklyn: police
Two girls, 6 and 8, were struck by a car in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, police said. The 8-year-old girl is in critical condition, while the 6-year-old is in stable condition.
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx Execution
BRONX - The feds charged a gang member with murder for executing a man on a Bronx street. Prosecutors said the defendant gunned down the victim to further himself in the gang which is an offshoot of the Bloods.
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint of $1K, jewelry in Brooklyn housing complex
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint inside a public housing building Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Man selling MetroCard swipes stabs commuter in the neck in Bronx subway station: police
A man selling MetroCard swipes in a Bronx subway station stabbed a 44-year-old man in the neck Sunday morning, according to police. The two men reportedly got into an argument at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in Soundview around 7:15 a.m.
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Man, 35, found fatally shot in back in Brooklyn building
Officials are investigating after a man was found shot to death Monday evening in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Man, 35, fatally shot in face along Brooklyn street: police
A 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the face on a residential Brooklyn street Monday morning.
News 12
Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
NBC New York
NYC Woman, 79, Fatally Mowed Down While Getting Out of Car by Hit-Run Driver
A 79-year-old Brooklyn woman was killed Saturday by a reckless hit-and-run driver who struck the victim as she was exiting her car, city officials said. Verna McKnight was getting out of her car, parked on Church Avenue in East Flatbush, when investigators say the driver nailed the woman around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Driver charged with DWI after woman's legs amputated in crash on Long Island
The family of a 36-year-old woman who lost her legs in a crash on Long Island is speaking out after police say a drunk driver slammed into her.
79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver
NEW YORK – A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 79-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car on Church Avenue near East 52nd Street in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn Saturday night. The New York City Police Department responded to the scene at around 7:20. During their investigation, detectives soon learned that a white Ford van struck the elderly woman as she exited her vehicle. The van fled the scene. She was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The woman’s identity was not immediately released. At this time, no suspects have The post 79-year-old NYC woman struck and killed while getting out of car by hit and run driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Suspect wanted after man shot in the stomach overnight in Brooklyn
The victim was immediately taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Fox News
855K+
Followers
5K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4