Shelby, North Muskegon each place three players on all-conference volleyball team
League champion Shelby and runner-up North Muskegon each placed three players on the West Michigan Conference-Rivers all-conference volleyball team. Undefeated Shelby placed sophomores Navea Gauthier and Audrey Horton on the first team along with senior Morgan Weirich. Gauthier is an outside hitter, Horton is a setter and Weirich is the Libero.
Three area football teams eyeing regional titles this weekend
What started out as 14 area teams in the high school football playoffs was whittled down to eight after one week and now stands at just three. Muskegon (Division 3), Whitehall (Division 4) and Oakridge (Division 5) head into regional action this weekend. At stake is a berth in the state semifinals. Muskegon and Oakridge will host games this weekend.
West Michigan Conference-Lakes all-conference volleyball team released
League champion Ludington, along with Montague and Whitehall dominated the West Michigan Conference-Lakes all-conference volleyball team. Ludington, which finished unbeaten in league play, had three players named to the first team. Those players include senior Keelyn Laird and junior Maddy Vaara along with sophomore setter Jordyn Anderson. Laird and Vaara are outside hitters.
Hart’s boys cross country team captures first-ever state title
(L to R Coach Tatro, Caleb Bitely, Josef Bromley, Max Stitt, Wyatt Dean, Easton VanderZwaag, Seth Ackley, Clayton Ackley, Momma coach (Tatro) The Hart boys cross country team captured the Division 3 state title on Saturday morning at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. It was the first-ever state boys’...
Muskegon Lumberjacks lose lead, lose game to visiting Youngstown
MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered goals over the final two periods on Saturday night and dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Youngstown Phantoms. The game was played at Trinity Health Arena. Jake Richard scored Muskegon’s first goal at 6:25 of the opening period with a...
Spring Lake girls finish sixth at Division 2 cross country state meet
The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team had a successful day at the MHSAA Division 2 cross country state finals on Saturday afternoon. The Lakers finished in sixth place. Otsego won the title with 87 points while East Grand Rapids came in second place with 98 and Grand Rapids...
High-powered Ithaca eliminates Ravenna in Division 7 playoff action
Ravenna hung with traditional football power Ithaca for one half in Saturday’s Division 7 district final in Ithaca. The second half was a whole different story as the Bulldogs dropped a 63-27 decision. . Ravenna, making its fourth straight appearance in the playoffs, hung with the Yellowjackets throughout the...
Jayhawks volleyball team advances to national championship tournament
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team got a win on Saturday in the Region 12 finals. The Jayhawks now advance to the NJCAA Division 2 National Championship Tournament. The Jayhawks swept Oakland Community College in three sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15. Raegan Murphy and Kendra Kieft earned all-tournament team honors, while...
