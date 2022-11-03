What started out as 14 area teams in the high school football playoffs was whittled down to eight after one week and now stands at just three. Muskegon (Division 3), Whitehall (Division 4) and Oakridge (Division 5) head into regional action this weekend. At stake is a berth in the state semifinals. Muskegon and Oakridge will host games this weekend.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO