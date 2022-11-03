OG parting ways with offlaner ATF

OG Esports confirmed they are parting ways with offlaner Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf of their Dota 2 team on Thursday.

Per OG, ATF has been moved to the team’s inactive roster and is able to explore his options this season.

“From a pub star to proving himself as one of the best in the world. We are proud to have been part of his incredible journey!” OG wrote Thursday on Twitter.

From Jordan, the 17-year-old had competed with OG alongside Bozhidar “bzm” Bogdanov, Artem “Yuragi” Golubiev, Tommy “Taiga” Le and Mikhail “Misha” Agatov.

–Field Level Media

