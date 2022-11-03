ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSDOT to host public meeting about Troy-Menands Bridge

By Michael Mahar
 5 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be hosting a public meeting regarding the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge carrying State Route 378 over the Hudson River between Albany and Rensselaer counties. The meeting will be the first of three.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College’s Bulmer Telecommunications Center on the first floor. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents, stakeholders and local leaders to hear and discuss options regarding a potential replacement of the bridge, which opened in 1933.

There will be a presentation and an opportunity for public involvement. Additionally, NYSDOT consultants, engineers and planners will be in attendance answer questions. Additional meetings will be announced in the future.

Historic bridge in Poultney successfully removed

POULTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — The historic truss bridge over the Poultney River located at the intersection of Thrall Road and River Street has been successfully removed. The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced that cranes lifted the bridge and placed it on the north side of the river, where it was disassembled, to repurpose it for use on one of the State rail trails.
Politics-themed tavern opening in Albany

The War Room, a politics-themed tavern, is set to open at 42 Eagle Street in Albany. Owner Todd Shapiro, who owns a Manhattan-based public relations firm, will also be opening Todd's Back Room Cigar Lounge next door at 40 Eagle Street.
Road closure in Glenville

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Freemans Bridge Road on November 15, 16 and 17. The closure will allow CSX transportation to fix the rail crossing just north of Lowes.
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
Saratoga County funds exhibit at History Center

The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) in Ballston Spa announced a $25,000 grant from the Saratoga Non-profit Relief Grant Fund on November 7. They announced the funds will support an exhibition designed and built by professionals on the history of Saratoga County to open in Spring of 2023.
