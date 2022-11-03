NYSDOT to host public meeting about Troy-Menands Bridge
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be hosting a public meeting regarding the future of the Troy-Menands Bridge carrying State Route 378 over the Hudson River between Albany and Rensselaer counties. The meeting will be the first of three.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College’s Bulmer Telecommunications Center on the first floor. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents, stakeholders and local leaders to hear and discuss options regarding a potential replacement of the bridge, which opened in 1933.
There will be a presentation and an opportunity for public involvement. Additionally, NYSDOT consultants, engineers and planners will be in attendance answer questions. Additional meetings will be announced in the future.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
